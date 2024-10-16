KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan says 'bahut hi bhayankar tha' as Vidya Balan channels her inner Manjulika

Kartik Aaryan will next appear on the popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’, where he will be joined by Vidya Balan

In Pic: Vidya Balan and Amitabh Bachchan

Kartik Aaryan is pulling out all the stops to promote his highly anticipated horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’

The actor will next appear on the popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’, where he will be joined by Vidya Balan. The makers of the show have been sharing exciting promos for the upcoming episode, heightening anticipation among fans. In a new promo, Vidya takes the stage as the iconic character Manjulika, leaving a lasting impression on megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who responds with an amused, “Bhaut Hi Bhayankar Tha.” This playful exchange adds a thrilling element to the episode, showcasing Vidya's talent for embodying her character while entertaining the legendary host. Sharing the promo on its official Instagram page, Sony TV wrote, “Iss Friday KBC par AB, Kartik aur Vidya milkar karenge sabko entertain!.”

The promo begins with Big B asking Kartik how much he has prepared. The ‘Dhamaka’ actor playfully teases that he has left everything to Vidya. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “can't wait.” Another wrote, “Superb maza ayegaa.” In an earlier promo, viewers got a glimpse of Vidya preparing a 'nervous' Kartik for his appearance on the show. This behind-the-scenes interaction not only showcased their camaraderie but also hinted at the light-hearted moments fans can expect during the episode. The ‘Dirty Picture’ actress also playfully tried to scare Kartik by leaning into her Manjulika persona, making the actor exclaim, "Abhi mujhe Vidya chahiye, Manjulika nahi!" and they ended saying, “Chalo KBC khelte hain!” This episode will air on 18th October.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, directed by Anees Bazmee, features an impressive ensemble cast, including Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. Vidya Balan will reprise her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika, marking her much-anticipated return to the beloved franchise after her unforgettable performance in the original 2007 film. Set to hit theatres on November 1, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will go head-to-head with Rohit Shetty's cop drama ‘Singham Again’, promising an exciting clash for audiences.