Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > KBC 16 Amitabh Bachchan says bahut hi bhayankar tha as Vidya Balan channels her inner Manjulika

KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan says 'bahut hi bhayankar tha' as Vidya Balan channels her inner Manjulika

Updated on: 16 October,2024 06:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Kartik Aaryan will next appear on the popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’, where he will be joined by Vidya Balan

KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan says 'bahut hi bhayankar tha' as Vidya Balan channels her inner Manjulika

In Pic: Vidya Balan and Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article
KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan says 'bahut hi bhayankar tha' as Vidya Balan channels her inner Manjulika
x
00:00

Kartik Aaryan is pulling out all the stops to promote his highly anticipated horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’  


The actor will next appear on the popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’, where he will be joined by Vidya Balan. The makers of the show have been sharing exciting promos for the upcoming episode, heightening anticipation among fans. In a new promo, Vidya takes the stage as the iconic character Manjulika, leaving a lasting impression on megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who responds with an amused, “Bhaut Hi Bhayankar Tha.” This playful exchange adds a thrilling element to the episode, showcasing Vidya's talent for embodying her character while entertaining the legendary host. Sharing the promo on its official Instagram page, Sony TV wrote, “Iss Friday KBC par AB, Kartik aur Vidya milkar karenge sabko entertain!.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)


The promo begins with Big B asking Kartik how much he has prepared. The ‘Dhamaka’ actor playfully teases that he has left everything to Vidya. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “can't wait.” Another wrote, “Superb maza ayegaa.” In an earlier promo, viewers got a glimpse of Vidya preparing a 'nervous' Kartik for his appearance on the show. This behind-the-scenes interaction not only showcased their camaraderie but also hinted at the light-hearted moments fans can expect during the episode. The ‘Dirty Picture’ actress also playfully tried to scare Kartik by leaning into her Manjulika persona, making the actor exclaim, "Abhi mujhe Vidya chahiye, Manjulika nahi!" and they ended saying, “Chalo KBC khelte hain!” This episode will air on 18th October.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, directed by Anees Bazmee, features an impressive ensemble cast, including Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. Vidya Balan will reprise her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika, marking her much-anticipated return to the beloved franchise after her unforgettable performance in the original 2007 film. Set to hit theatres on November 1, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will go head-to-head with Rohit Shetty's cop drama ‘Singham Again’, promising an exciting clash for audiences.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vidya balan kaun banega crorepati amitabh bachchan kartik aaryan Entertainment News Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK