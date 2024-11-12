Aryan Khan, the emerging talent is among the wealthiest star kids, with a lavish property in Delhi's prestigious Panchsheel Park, valued at around Rs 37 crore

Aryan Khan

Listen to this article From property worth Rs 37 crore to sneakers costing Rs 47,000, Aryan Khan luxurious belongings x 00:00

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, already owns numerous luxury items. The emerging talent is among the wealthiest star kids, with a lavish property in Delhi's prestigious Panchsheel Park, valued at around Rs 37 crore. He also has an impressive collection of luxury cars and expensive sneakers. On Aryan Khan's birthday, let's take a look at some of the most extravagant things he owns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aryan Khan's Luxurious Property

Aryan Khan purchased a property worth Rs 37 crore in Delhi's prestigious Panchsheel Park. This investment reportedly increased Aryan’s net worth by approximately 46%. According to the Economic Times, he paid Rs 2.64 crore as stamp duty. Designed by his mother, Gauri, a celebrated interior designer, this residence is particularly special as it was once home to his parents before they moved to Mannat in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan's Luxurious Belongings

Aryan's love for high-end accessories is clear from his collection. Among the most expensive items he owns are Balenciaga sneakers costing Rs 47,000 and a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch valued at Rs 7.83 lakhs.

Aryan's Impressive Vehicle Collection

In addition to accessories, Aryan also has a fleet of luxury cars that reflects his passion for vehicles. His collection includes an Audi A6, a Mercedes GLS 350D (worth Rs 70 lakhs), a Mercedes GLE 43 AMG Coupe, and a BMW 730 LD, among others.

Aryan Khan's Brand D’YAVOL

Aryan Khan launched D’Yavol X in April 2023, and within a year, the luxury brand has gained impressive popularity—recently seen on Ed Sheeran, who wore one of its denim jackets. Alongside his fashion line, Aryan also manages other ventures, including his vodka brand, D’Yavol. Both brands are part of his flagship global luxury label, Slab Ventures.

About Aryan Khan

Born on November 12, Aryan is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He has two siblings, sister Suhana and brother AbRam. Aryan attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai for his early education, and later went to Sevenoaks School in the UK. In 2020, he completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Cinematic Arts and Television Production from the University of Southern California.

On the Work Front

Aryan Khan wrapped up the shoot for his directorial project, 'Stardom', in May. His debut series, which began filming in June 2023, offers a look into the glamorous world of the Hindi film industry. The six-episode series features Lakshya and Bobby Deol in lead roles, with cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.