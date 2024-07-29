Aryan Khan purchased the property located in Delhi’s Panchsheel Park where Shah Rukh Khan owned the ground floor and basement

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is yet to reign on the big screens like his dad, has already made a mammoth purchase on the personal front which is very sentimental to him. As per reports, Aryan has shelled out a whopping amount of Rs 37 crore to purchase two floors in the same South Delhi building where his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri used to stay.

As per the Economic Times, Aryan purchased the property located in Delhi’s Panchsheel Park where SRK owned the ground floor and basement. He paid Rs 2.64 crore as stamp duty. Designed by Gauri, who is an interior maverick, Aryan is the proud owner of the abode where his parents resided way before moving base to Mumbai in Mannat.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan purchased 78,361 sq ft of land in Alibuag for Rs 9.50 crore. Last June, Suhana acquired 1.5 acres of agricultural land in Alibaug with three structures on it for Rs 12.91 crore.

On the work front, Aryan Khan wrapped up the shoot for his directorial project ‘Stardom’ in May. For his maiden directorial venture, Aryan has chosen a subject he knows well. The six-episode series, which went on floors in June 2023, takes a look into the glitzy world of the Hindi film industry. While Lakshya and Bobby Deol lead the highly anticipated project, it boasts a string of cameo appearances, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

A source informed Mid-day, “Aryan has been overseeing the editing. Though there is no rush on the show’s delivery, the team is keen to release it by the year-end.”

To be made under the production of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan’s directorial project is set against the backdrop of the film industry.

Previously, in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions.

On 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor.

Shah Rukh said though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor. "He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realized it from him when he said that to me," said the superstar.