Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan buys property worth over Rs 12 crore in Alibaug ahead of debut film's release

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan buys property worth over Rs 12 crore in Alibaug. She will soon be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Suhana Khan. Pic/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The musical will be released on Netflix later this year. Ahead of her big debut, Suhana Khan has reportedly invested in property. According to reports, the young star kid purchased farm land in Thal village in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 crore. The registration document refers to Suhana Khan as an agriculturist.

Reportedly, the transaction was registered on June 1 and shows that Suhana bought 1.5-acre agricultural land and along with 2,218 sq ft of structures on it has been purchased. The registration claims that Suhana paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh. The registration documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com. The land was purchased from three sisters Anjali, Rekha and Priya Khot, who inherited the land from their parents.

Reportedly, the property is registered in the name of Déjà Vu Farm Pvt Ltd. Gauri Khan's mother and sister are directors of the company.

Thal village, where the property is located, is a 12-minute drive from the main town of Alibaug. Shah Rukh Khan also owns a sea facing property in Thal with a swimming pool and a helipad. Several other Bollywood celebrities also own property in Alibaug. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also have luxurious property in the coastal area.

Meanwhile, Suhana also signed her first big brand deal earlier this year. She was announced as the face of the beauty brand Maybelline, and featured in their latest campaign. The 23-year-old had always wanted to pursue a career in front of the camera and received formal education in acting from the New York University. She will be marking her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She essays the role of Veronica Lodge in the adaptation of the popular comics 'The Archies'. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will also be making his debut in the film as he plays the led role of Archie Andrews. Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, will be marking her debut as well. She plays the role of Betty Cooper. Apart from the three star kids, the film also introduces Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead, Aditi Dot as Midge, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.