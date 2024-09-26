Farhan Akhtar recently bought a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class S 580, known for its luxury and high-end features, take a look at the swanky vehicle here

Farhan Akhtar

Listen to this article Farhan Akhtar buys a swanky new car worth a whopping amount of Rs 3 crore, take a look! x 00:00

Farhan Akhtar has added a stunning new car to his collection. He recently bought a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class S 580, known for its luxury and high-end features. The stylish car comes with a steep price tag of over Rs 3 crore, making it a special addition to his garage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farhan Akhtar buys a new Mercedes car for over Rs 3 crore

Pictures of Farhan Akhtar’s new car have been all over social media, and on Thursday (September 26), the stylish black vehicle was seen outside his house in Mumbai. The car is well-known for its luxurious design, advanced technology, and top-level comfort.

Farhan Akhtar's latest addition to his garage, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Farhan Akhtar explores serene Ladakh

Recently, Farhan took to Instagram and shared a scenic picture from the mountainous region and wrote, "Back in Ladakh after Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to shoot for a very special film. Details to be revealed soon. Watch this space."

Farhan did not mention the name of the film but fans speculated if he's there for Don 3 or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. The comment section was filled with guesses.

"Is ZNMD 2 on the cards?" a social media user commented.

"Please make ZNMD 2," a fan requested. Farhan loves Ladakh a lot. He has often expressed how surreal he feels whenever he visits the picturesque union territory. His previous films Lakshya (2004) and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) were also shot there.

What is on Farhan Akhtar's work front?

Farhan is returning to director's chair after a long time with 'Don 3', which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. In August 2023, Farhan in a special announcement video revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.

In the teaser, Ranveer was seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera. He wore a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorized it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.The 'Don' franchise has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in 'Don 2'. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

(With inputs from ANI)