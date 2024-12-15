A wider-than-usual kitchen, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s kitchen seems normal at first glance. But a closer look reveals how technically advanced the place is

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the IT couple of tinsel town, and everything they do makes headlines. The couple has been surrounded by buzz ever since they started dating, confirmed their relationship, got married, and welcomed their munchkin, Raha, together. There is always a spotlight on them, and fans want to know what they are doing and where they are. Meanwhile, both Alia and Ranbir are very secretive about their private lives and do not put it out in public much. But fans now have a chance to get a sneak peek into the stars' kitchen as a private chef gives us a tour unknowingly.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor currently stay in an apartment in Mumbai’s elite Pali Hill area. The couple has also been in the news for their new home, which is under construction and where they are expected to move very soon. But now, their private chefs have posted a reel on their profile where they can be seen cooking for the couple but have ended up revealing a detailed look at the kitchen.

A wider-than-usual kitchen

A wider-than-usual kitchen, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s kitchen seems normal at first glance. But a closer look reveals how technically advanced the place is. Centralized AC, bright lighting, a massive window, and amenities to make life easy—all look simple and very helpful. There is also a TV in the kitchen. But the highlight of the video was the pictures of the couple with Raha. The chefs in the video can be seen cooking a variety of dishes, and there are also pictures of them posing with Ranbir and Alia in the house.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on work front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, titled Love & War. The couple has been shooting for the same. Kapoor also has Ramayana with Nitish Tiwari, Animal Park with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Brahmastra Part 2 with Ayan Mukerji. The latter will also feature Bhatt, who also has Alpha in her kitty, which is the first female-led YRF spy film. Alia was recently seen in Jigra, which is now out on Netflix.