Ranbir Kapoor has a slew of sequel films in his line-up including Brahmastra, Animal and Ramayana. The actor recently shared an update on all three films

Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor gives update on Brahmastra sequel: 'Potential to grow more in coming parts' x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor has multiple films in the pipeline in various stages of production. His film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' was released in 2022. The film announced as a trilogy is yet to start shoot for its second part. The first part faced multiple delays with it taking over five years to complete shoot and release. Now, Ranbir Kapoor has shared an update on the status of the second part of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir was in Saudi Arabia recently for the Red Sea International Film Festival. During a chat with Deadline, the actor gave an update on Brahmastra. "Part 2 is in the writing stage. Part one was called Shiva, part 2 is called Dev. We haven't really announced the cast yet. That is something very exciting also. It's directed by one of my closest friends Ayan. I worked on two films with him before this. That's Wake Up Sid and 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'. So definitely, it (Brahmastra) was one of the first few films of that nature especially for Indian cinema. But it has potential to really grow more in the coming parts."

Update on Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor has also been quietly shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project 'Ramayana'. The actor, for the first time, gave an update on the shoot of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has finally opened up about playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's two part 'Ramayana' and said he is excited to be part of the film which is the big-screen retelling of "India's greatest story".

'Ramayana' will be released in two parts on the festival of Diwali in 2026 and 2027. Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Studios is producing the film.

There were reports that Ranbir and Sai Pallavi will play Ram and Sita in the movie. In a recent interview, 'KGF' franchise star Yash said he will play the role of Ravan in "Ramayana". The makers are yet to confirm the cast.

During an in-conversation session at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, Ranbir on Sunday said he has finished shooting for part one of 'Ramayana' and will begin work on the second part soon.

"Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram's role. It's a dream for me. It's a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about family and husband-wife dynamics. I'm very excited about that," the actor said.

Ranbir spoke in detail about the film in an interview with the American outlet Deadline. "It's got artists, creators and different crew members from all around the world. It's made over two parts. It's the story of Lord Ram and Ravana and it's India's greatest story.

"And to tell it to this (story) to a new generation with the kind of technology that we have, it's a very exciting and gratifying opportunity for me as an actor, especially to play the part of Lord Ram," he added.

Update on Animal

The 42-year-old also gave an update on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal Park', the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster 'Animal'. He said the team will start shooting for "Animal Park" in 2027 and Vanga and he are in talks for a third part in the franchise. "I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist. It is an extremely exciting project, with an extremely original director." The actor said 'Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev', the follow-up to 2022's 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', is currently in the writing stage. Ranbir is next set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' with wife and 'Brahmastra' co-star Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, with whom he worked in 'Sanju'.