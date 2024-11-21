Despite coming from a non-film background, Kartik Aaryan has managed to climb the ladder of success after sheer hard work and determination, which has earned him an envious car collection

Kartik Aaryan's luxury car collection Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article On Kartik Aaryan’s birthday, check out his impressive luxury car collection worth crores x 00:00

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who celebrates his birthday on November 22 is basking in the success of his latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. Known for her versatile characters, Kartik enjoys a very massive fan following. Despite coming from a non-film background, he has managed to climb the ladder of success after sheer hard work and determination, which has earned him an envious car collection.

Kartik Aaryan’s impressive luxury car collection

Earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan purchased a Range Rover worth nearly Rs 6 crore.

In 2021, Kartik ventured to the streets of Juhu to pay a visit to his favourite Chinese food vendor to eat a bowlful of finger-licking food. In the pictures, Kartik is with a friend while they both indulge in some tasty Chinese food. The food was spread out in all its glory on the bonnet of his Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.5 crore.

Following the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, producer Bhushan Kumar gifted a swanky McLaren worth Rs 4.7 crore to Kartik. The actor recently shared that he had to spend lakhs of rupees to repair the car after rats chewed its mat. In an interview with The Lallantop, he said, “I drive my other car. I have hardly driven the McLaren. It was in the garage for a long time, so rats chewed the mat, which cost me a lot. I had to pay lakhs of rupees to fix the mat.”

Besides the three, Kartik also owns a Porsche 718 Boxster priced at Rs 1.54 crore.

Kartik Aaryan’s journey as an actor

From comedy entertainer films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' to the intense thriller 'Dhamaka,' Kartik Aaryan has delivered some amazing performances in different genres over the years. The actor came into the limelight after his 5-minute long monologue from 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' went viral and netizens praised him for his amazing dialogue delivery.

His latest film was 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which was released on Diwali, and has been performing incredibly well at the box office. Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav. Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma are also a part of the film.