Kartik Aaryan Birthday 2023: When the actor ate Chinese street food on the bonnet of his luxury car, watch video!

If you’re among those who frequent Sagar Chinese in Juhu, keep an eye out for Kartik Aaryan. He often wraps up a hectic day of shooting with a bowl of burnt garlic fried rice and vegetables from the suburban restaurant. So much so that the restaurant’s owner has now named the dishes ‘Kartik Aaryan Special’. In today's edition of 'Wacky Wednesday', we take a look at when Kartik Aaryan devoured street Chinese food on the hood of his Lamborghini.

The story goes something like this: back in 2021, Kartik Aaryan ventured to the streets of Juhu to pay a visit to his favourite Chinese food vendor to eat a bowlful of finger-licking food. In the pictures, Kartik is with a friend while they both indulge in some tasty Chinese food. The food was spread out in all its glory on the bonnet of his Lamborghini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

These pictures were clicked after he promoted his film 'Dhamaka' on Bigg Boss 15 with Salman Khan. The same snap went viral online, reaching millions of people who gave him the nickname of 'humble Bollywood actor'.

More recently, on the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday how easy it is for them to remain friends after having dated the same guy. Sara dated Kartik Aaryan during the shoot of 'Love Aaj Kal 2' while Ananya and Kartik dated while shooting for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Now, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Kartik was asked about his thoughts on his personal life being discussed on the show in his absence. "Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai – relationship agar do logo ki hai toh dusre insaan ko bhi woh baatein nahi karni chahiye. Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye (One thing I believe in is that if a relationship is between two people, the other person should not talk about it. We should all respect our relationships)."

"I expect the same from my (partner). It’s not good for someone to speak about the relationship. If things don’t work out...par jab aap saath hote ho kisike toh you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine ke yeh khatam ho jayega. I think you should respect that time, that moment. I think you should respect yourself also. Aap jab woh baat karte ho toh aisa nahin hai ke samne wala ek hee insaan ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai, woh dono ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai (When you are with someone, you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine that it will end. When you talk about it, it’s not like the other person is only thinking about one person, they are thinking about both).", he further added.