A team of craftsmen from Mumbai's Kantilal Chhotalal jewellers spent over 1,000 hours making the necklace

Nita Ambani

Listen to this article PICS: Nita Ambani stuns in a 100-carat diamond necklace for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding x 00:00

Nita Ambani wore a stunning necklace featuring a 100-carat yellow diamond to her youngest son's wedding last night. The diamond was the main attraction in her five-strand necklace made of sparkling solitaires.

Nita Ambani stuns in a 100-carat diamond necklace for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of craftsmen from Mumbai's Kantilal Chhotalal jewellers spent over 1,000 hours making the necklace. According to an Instagram post from Kantilal Chhotalal, the 100-carat yellow diamond was surrounded by portrait cut diamonds. It was paired with an 80-carat emerald-cut solitaire drop and set in five rows of sparkling solitaires to create the beautiful necklace.

The jewellers penned on Instagram, “Mrs. Nita Ambani is the very essence of regal elegance in Kantilal Chhotalal’s 𝑺𝒖𝒓𝒚𝒂 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒌𝒕𝒊, crafted over 1000 artisan-hours, that showcases a captivating 100 carat yellow cushion diamond with an 80 carat emerald cut solitaire drop."

"Portrait-cut diamonds, the heritage cut favoured by Mughal royals for their sheer grandeur, surround the central motif. Five rows of flawlessly matched round solitaires create a river of brilliance, amplifying the warmth of the unparalleled central motif." They added.

The jewellers concluded, "Her yellow diamond Nizami earrings accentuated with perfectly cut portrait diamonds, solitaire ser, yellow pear diamond tikka, and solitaire hairpins complete her ensemble, with every diamond celebrating her enduring power of love, legacy, and exceptional savoir-faire."

Nita Ambani stuns in a 100-carat diamond necklace:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kantilal Chhotalal (@kantilalchhotalal)

As of right now, Antillia, the lavish home of the Ambani family, is beautifully decorated for the 'Grah Pravesh' ceremony of Radhika Merchant. After her dreamy wedding ceremony last night, which was attended by notable figures such as Kim Kardashian and Boris Johnson, the Ambani home is gearing up to mark Radhika's formal entry into her new home.

The Grah Pravesh is an important tradition for Radhika as it symbolizes the start of a new bride's life in the Ambani family home. We can hardly wait to see what Radhika will wear to dazzle us today!

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding took place yesterday at Jio World Convention Centre, in the presence of their friends and family. The first picture of the groom is finally out, and we can't take our eyes off him. Dulhe raja Anant Ambani arrived at the venue with his family to marry his dulhaniya Radhika.