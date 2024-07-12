Breaking News
Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in courier fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Weddings And Relationships News > Article > Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding Nita Ambani wears custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Ranghaat ghagra for sons baraat

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Nita Ambani wears custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 'Ranghaat' ghagra for son's baraat

Updated on: 12 July,2024 06:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The outfit reflects Nita Ambani’s vision of celebrating the incredible talent of Indian artisans, while sharing the cultural legacy of our country with the world

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Nita Ambani wears custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 'Ranghaat' ghagra for son's baraat

Nita Ambani

Listen to this article
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Nita Ambani wears custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 'Ranghaat' ghagra for son's baraat
x
00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot. The couple will have a grand wedding ceremony today at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. For the baraat festivity, mother of the groom, Nita Ambani wore a stunning traditional saree. The outfit reflects Nita Ambani’s vision of celebrating the incredible talent of Indian artisans, while sharing the cultural legacy of our country with the world.


The peach silk ghagra combines hues of vintage bronze, blushing pink and pistachio green. Worn with a jaali blouse crafted in Naqshi and Saadi gold along with silver Zardozi work that is fabulously finished with a dazzling sprinkle of Swarovski crystals, the outfit emanates a regal aura. 


Handcrafted by the master artisans of Swadesh, the special outfit has been paired with a traditional 'Ranghaat' dupatta in exuberant pastel shades.


Outfit : @abujanisandeepkhosla in collaboration with @swadesh_online
Makeup : @tanvichemburkar
Hair : @amithakur_hair
Drapist : @dolly.jain
Photo : @tarun.vishwa

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The couple will be tying the knot in a proper traditional fashion. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On July 3, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.

Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.With a bevvy of international celebrities invited for the grand wedding, the Ambanis are using the occasion to showcase the traditional arts of the country such as brasswork, pottery, Banarasi and Kanjeevaram sarees, Polki jewellery, and rosewood furniture.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Anant Ambani akash ambani Isha Ambani nita ambani fashion Radhika Merchant

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK