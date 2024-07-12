Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Nita Ambani wears custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 'Ranghaat' ghagra for son's baraat

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The outfit reflects Nita Ambani’s vision of celebrating the incredible talent of Indian artisans, while sharing the cultural legacy of our country with the world

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot. The couple will have a grand wedding ceremony today at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. For the baraat festivity, mother of the groom, Nita Ambani wore a stunning traditional saree. The outfit reflects Nita Ambani’s vision of celebrating the incredible talent of Indian artisans, while sharing the cultural legacy of our country with the world.

The peach silk ghagra combines hues of vintage bronze, blushing pink and pistachio green. Worn with a jaali blouse crafted in Naqshi and Saadi gold along with silver Zardozi work that is fabulously finished with a dazzling sprinkle of Swarovski crystals, the outfit emanates a regal aura.

Handcrafted by the master artisans of Swadesh, the special outfit has been paired with a traditional 'Ranghaat' dupatta in exuberant pastel shades.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The couple will be tying the knot in a proper traditional fashion. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On July 3, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.

Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.With a bevvy of international celebrities invited for the grand wedding, the Ambanis are using the occasion to showcase the traditional arts of the country such as brasswork, pottery, Banarasi and Kanjeevaram sarees, Polki jewellery, and rosewood furniture.