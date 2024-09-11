As per Jacob & Co's website, the inner ring of the watch features 152 white emerald-cut diamonds, with 76 diamonds in each section. The bracelet is decorated with 504 white emerald-cut diamonds

Salman Khan

Listen to this article Salman Khan wears a diamond encrusted Billionaire III watch that could buy a small island! x 00:00

Jacob Arabo, the creator of the high-end brand Jacob & Co, shared a video on Instagram where Salman Khan is seen wearing the diamond-encrusted Billionaire III watch. In the video, Jacob helps Salman put on the watch, and after that, they share a warm hug. Salman then poses for the camera, displaying the fancy watch.

Salman Khan sports a Billionaire III watch costing Rs 41.98 crore

In the caption, Jacob Arabo mentioned that he rarely lets anyone wear his Billionaire III watch. He wrote, "I never let anyone try on my Billionaire, but for @beingsalmankhan I made an exception."

As per Jacob & Co's website, the inner ring of the watch features 152 white emerald-cut diamonds, with 76 diamonds in each section. The bracelet is decorated with 504 white emerald-cut diamonds, and the movement bridges are set with 57 baguette-cut diamonds, making a total of 714 white diamonds. The watch could set you back anywhere upwards of Rs 20 crore. The highest listed price for a watch of this range is Rs 41.98 Cr.

About Salman Khan recently and his work front

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan confirmed his rib injury while interacting with Mumbai-based paps. Recently, Salman was spotted on the sets of the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss 18'.

In one of the videos captured by the Mumbai-based shutterbugs, Salman confirmed his rib injury.While leaving the sets, he told the paps to be careful as he is suffering from injury."Do pasaliya tuti hai, aaram se," he said.

Hats off to Salman for his unwavering dedication as he kept up with his professional commitment despite being injured. Speaking of his upcoming projects, he will be seen headlining 'Sikandar', which is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It is set to release next Eid.

Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the 'Sikandar'. In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him."Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post.

In May 2024, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!," the post read.

Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

(With inputs from ANI)