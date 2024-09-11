Salman Khan is currently filming an action-packed schedule of his next, Sikandar, with director AR Murugadoss in the city.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna

Listen to this article Have you heard? Winter romance x 00:00

Salman Khan is currently filming an action-packed schedule of his next, Sikandar, with director AR Murugadoss in the city. Come December, the superstar will head to Europe with leading lady Rashmika Mandanna to shoot a couple of romantic songs. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has tasked his team to recce the best locations for the outdoor spell, during which they will also shoot some key sequences of the film. Pritam has created the tracks, which the makers are keen to mount on a big scale against the picturesque locales of Europe. Sources claim that one of the songs is a dance number and the other, a romantic ballad. Let’s wait and watch what kind of hook-step Salman comes up with in his new dance number.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next in the line

What started out as a halt in the shooting of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan has now spiralled into a delay in production. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram to Sai Pallavi’s Sita in the mythological adaptation, has reportedly completed a considerable chunk of his portion. The filmmaker is keen to complete RK’s portions for the first instalment by the month-end as the actor is slated to begin Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in October. Yash, who essays the part of the demon king Raavan, will begin filming his scenes in December. By then, he will have almost wrapped up his next, director Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic, co-strarring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. Sunny Deol, who has been roped in to play the monkey god, Hanuman, will join the shoot next summer, after he is through with Border 2. Tiwari is planning to complete filming the first part of his trilogy by July 2025. Work on VFX is underway and the makers are also working on an announcement video to unveil during the festive season.

Next stop, Paris

Alia Bhatt is set to make her debut at the Paris Fashion Week 2024 as the global brand ambassador for a beauty brand. On September 24, the actor will walk the runway at the prestigious Place de l’Opéra. She will be joined by the brand’s diverse line-up of ambassadors that include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Kendall Jenner, Liya Kebede, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Bebe Vio and Yseult. Alia said, “Being among such inspiring, powerful and confident women is such a moment of pride for me and I can’t wait to join them at this platform that celebrates sisterhood and empowerment.”

Vengeance on their mind

Buoyed by the response to their last collaboration, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu and writer-producer Kanika Dhillon are teaming up again. This time around for Gandhari, an action thriller revolving around the profound bond between a mother and her child. “A special kind of magic happens when Kanika and I come together to work on a film. With Gandhari, we’re venturing into new emotional depths, and I’m thrilled to explore this intense character,” says Taapsee. The actor adds, “After playing a spy [in Baby and Naam Shabana], I was searching for something deeper, and Gandhari, with its powerful story of a mother driven by revenge, felt like the perfect fit.”

Property gains

Kangana Ranaut, who listed her Bandra bungalow for sale in August, has closed the deal. The ground-plus-two-storeyed property served as the office of her production house, Manikarnika Films. The actor-filmmaker, whose political drama Emergency is stuck with Central Board of Film Certification, reportedly sold the place for Rs 32 crore. She is said to have made a profit of about Rs 12 crore as she had bought it for Rs 20 crore in September 2017. Spread across 3,075 sq ft, the bungalow also has a parking space of about 565sq ft. The buyer, who is a partner in a Coimbatore-based firm, also paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.92 crore on the transaction that was finalised on September 5.