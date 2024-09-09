Breaking News
Mumbai: Rent controversy leaves Bandra fair stalls empty
Dating app scam probe: Two city clubs get notices for duping men on dating apps
Mumbai: Nine-foot-long Indian marsh crocodile rescued in Mulund
Mumbai: Ganesh mandal worker killed in hit-and-run
Mumbai rail upgrade: WR shifts another rail line to make way for sixth
Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast
ANI sues Netflix over IC 814 for copyright infringement
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Is Alia Bhatts Jigra inspired by her mother Soni Razdans 1993 film Gumrah

Is Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ inspired by her mother Soni Razdan’s 1993 film ‘Gumrah’?

Updated on: 09 September,2024 06:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The plot of 'Jigra' revolves around Alia Bhatt, a protective sister, who hints at her brother Vedang Raina having little time. Alia tries to rescue him from prison after he's arrested in a foreign country

Is Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ inspired by her mother Soni Razdan’s 1993 film ‘Gumrah’?

Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina in Jigra Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Is Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ inspired by her mother Soni Razdan’s 1993 film ‘Gumrah’?
x
00:00

The makers of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer ‘Jigra’ unveiled its teaser trailer on Sunday. The plot revolves around Alia, a protective sister, who hints at Vedang having little time. He is seen being arrested in a foreign country when Alia tries to rescue him from prison. She is helped in this mission by Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala. 




Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ inspired by the 1993 film ‘Gumrah’? 


According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Alia’s film is an adaptation of ‘Gumrah’ which starred Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi, Rahul Roy, and her mother Soni Razdan. A source informed the portal, “‘Jigra’ makers decided to remake ‘Gumrah’ but with certain modifications. Two of the biggest changes they have made from the story of the original is that here it’s the girl who’s saving the boy. Also, instead of them being lovers, they are siblings. Interestingly, ‘Gumrah’ was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and now his daughter Alia plays the lead in its adaptation.”

Netizens react to Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ being a remake

As the news was shared on Reddit, many took to the comments section and discussed the same. One wrote, “Sanju did rescue Sri from the false drug trafficking case. Also, there was the sibling angle with Soni Razdan having a brother in the adjacent cell and she sneaking out with Sri to take treats brought by Anupam Kher to him, which remains the most moving part of the film. I have mentioned it before on here and no wonder it's an actual article now.”

Another added, “This makes me think, Alia did make her mother proud. I mean whatever she is in real life is a different thing altogether but starring in an adaptation of a movie that had her mother in a very small role and who always did small roles only but her daughter is like the star star.”

Jigra is A Remake...👀
byu/Chai_Lijiye inBollyBlindsNGossip

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects 

In the coming months, Alia Bhatt will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War', which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she will be seen in 'Alpha,' a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men.'

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jigra alia bhatt soni razdan Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK