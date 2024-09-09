The plot of 'Jigra' revolves around Alia Bhatt, a protective sister, who hints at her brother Vedang Raina having little time. Alia tries to rescue him from prison after he's arrested in a foreign country

Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina in Jigra Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Is Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ inspired by her mother Soni Razdan’s 1993 film ‘Gumrah’? x 00:00

The makers of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer ‘Jigra’ unveiled its teaser trailer on Sunday. The plot revolves around Alia, a protective sister, who hints at Vedang having little time. He is seen being arrested in a foreign country when Alia tries to rescue him from prison. She is helped in this mission by Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala.

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ inspired by the 1993 film ‘Gumrah’?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Alia’s film is an adaptation of ‘Gumrah’ which starred Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi, Rahul Roy, and her mother Soni Razdan. A source informed the portal, “‘Jigra’ makers decided to remake ‘Gumrah’ but with certain modifications. Two of the biggest changes they have made from the story of the original is that here it’s the girl who’s saving the boy. Also, instead of them being lovers, they are siblings. Interestingly, ‘Gumrah’ was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and now his daughter Alia plays the lead in its adaptation.”

Netizens react to Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ being a remake

As the news was shared on Reddit, many took to the comments section and discussed the same. One wrote, “Sanju did rescue Sri from the false drug trafficking case. Also, there was the sibling angle with Soni Razdan having a brother in the adjacent cell and she sneaking out with Sri to take treats brought by Anupam Kher to him, which remains the most moving part of the film. I have mentioned it before on here and no wonder it's an actual article now.”

Another added, “This makes me think, Alia did make her mother proud. I mean whatever she is in real life is a different thing altogether but starring in an adaptation of a movie that had her mother in a very small role and who always did small roles only but her daughter is like the star star.”

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

In the coming months, Alia Bhatt will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War', which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she will be seen in 'Alpha,' a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men.'