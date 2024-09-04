Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are working on YRF's upcoming spy movie Alpha. Alia is leaving nothing to chance, dedicating her time to intense training in the gym

Alia Bhatt

Listen to this article THIS is Alia Bhatt's secret to Alpha-level fitness, watch video x 00:00

'Shocking' doesn’t even cover how hard Alia Bhatt is training for her upcoming film Alpha. Celebrity fitness trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi posted a video showing just how rigorous her preparation is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt's intense workout for YRF spy movie 'Alpha'

On August 4, a video was shared of Alia Bhatt working out for Alpha. She captioned it, "Getting stronger Alia Bhatt #Alpha." In the video, we see the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress doing lat pull-downs with a remarkable intensity. Her energy practically jumps off the screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOHFIT by Sohrab Khushrushahi (@sohfitofficial)

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt is headlining the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, produced by Aditya Chopra. Joining her will be rising industry star and YRF’s homegrown talent, Sharvari Wagh. They both play super-agents in the YRF’s spy universe and Aditya Chopra is presenting them as the ALPHA girls of the pack!

YRF, Alia Bhatt, and Sharvari today the title of the film - Alpha - a front-footed declaration that these girls will cause mayhem on the big screen! In the title reveal video, Alia Bhatt is heard saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!”

Earlier while announcing the entry of Ali in the film, Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani said, “I'll share the worst kept secret in the industry, which is, Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film and that the schedule starts later this year. But you know, talking about this spy universe, we are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio.”

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the YRF spy universe is one of the biggest IP in Indian cinema today. All films of the spyverse - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 - have been blockbusters."

The YRF Spy Universe kicked off with Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012) then followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It was taken forward with Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and then Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Now, the next project will be War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani and directed by Ayan Mukerji.