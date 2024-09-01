Now that she’s back in the city, Alia was seen leaving the airport in style, with her daughter Raha also appearing in the video, bringing a sweet and heartwarming touch to the moment

Alia Bhatt with Raha (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article WATCH: Raha sleeps soundly in mom Alia Bhatt's arms as they return from Alpha's Kashmir shoot x 00:00

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently travelled to Kashmir with her daughter Raha to shoot for her new movie, Alpha, which also stars Sharvari Wagh. Earlier, Alia shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the set, including a candid shot with Sharvari. Now that she’s back in the city, Alia was seen leaving the airport in style, with her daughter Raha also appearing in the video.

Alia Bhatt returns with Raha from Alpha's Kashmir schedule

Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai in style after filming in Kashmir. Wearing sunglasses, she made a fashionable entrance at the airport, carrying her daughter Raha who was peacefully sleeping in her arms. Although Alia didn’t stop to pose for the paparazzi, they still managed to snap photos of her arrival.

Alia Bhatt returns with Raha from Alpha's Kashmir schedule, watch:

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari head to Kashmir for 'Alpha' movie's Kashmir schedule

On Monday, actresses Sharvari and Alia Bhatt were seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai as they made their way to Kashmir for the next schedule of their upcoming film 'Alpha'. Alia was accompanied by her daughter Raha as the two were clicked at the airport. After a few minutes, Alia's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan was also seen arriving at the airport. For her airport look, Alia opted for a black baggy pantsuit. Little Raha matched her mom in a black outfit. Sharvari also opted for a casual airport look. She was seen wearing a chocolate brown tank top that she paired with beige pants.

Shiv Rawail, son of veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, has come on board to direct the action-packed project. A few days ago, Sharvari took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with the director Shiv Rawail from the sets of Alpha.

Sharing her excitement, she captioned the post, "It doesn't get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me... I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy...Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!"

Alia Bhatt even shared this picture on her Instagram feed:

Alpha marks a significant milestone in Sharvari's career, as she steps into a universe being graced by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Kiara Advani.