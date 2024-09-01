Breaking News
Oil marketing companies increase price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 39
Shivaji Maharaj statue incident: MVA leaders gather at Hutatma Chowk, will hold protest march till Gateway of India
Man finds maggot-infested bodies of parents, sister in Maharashtra
Mumbai lakes have 96.84 per cent useful water content: BMC
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city and suburbs
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > WATCH Raha sleeps soundly in mom Alia Bhatts arms as they return from Alphas Kashmir shoot

WATCH: Raha sleeps soundly in mom Alia Bhatt's arms as they return from Alpha's Kashmir shoot

Updated on: 01 September,2024 03:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Now that she’s back in the city, Alia was seen leaving the airport in style, with her daughter Raha also appearing in the video, bringing a sweet and heartwarming touch to the moment

WATCH: Raha sleeps soundly in mom Alia Bhatt's arms as they return from Alpha's Kashmir shoot

Alia Bhatt with Raha (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article
WATCH: Raha sleeps soundly in mom Alia Bhatt's arms as they return from Alpha's Kashmir shoot
x
00:00

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently travelled to Kashmir with her daughter Raha to shoot for her new movie, Alpha, which also stars Sharvari Wagh. Earlier, Alia shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the set, including a candid shot with Sharvari. Now that she’s back in the city, Alia was seen leaving the airport in style, with her daughter Raha also appearing in the video.


Alia Bhatt returns with Raha from Alpha's Kashmir schedule



Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai in style after filming in Kashmir. Wearing sunglasses, she made a fashionable entrance at the airport, carrying her daughter Raha who was peacefully sleeping in her arms. Although Alia didn’t stop to pose for the paparazzi, they still managed to snap photos of her arrival.


Alia Bhatt returns with Raha from Alpha's Kashmir schedule, watch:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari head to Kashmir for 'Alpha' movie's Kashmir schedule

On Monday, actresses Sharvari and Alia Bhatt were seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai as they made their way to Kashmir for the next schedule of their upcoming film 'Alpha'.  Alia was accompanied by her daughter Raha as the two were clicked at the airport. After a few minutes, Alia's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan was also seen arriving at the airport. For her airport look, Alia opted for a black baggy pantsuit. Little Raha matched her mom in a black outfit. Sharvari also opted for a casual airport look. She was seen wearing a chocolate brown tank top that she paired with beige pants.

Shiv Rawail, son of veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, has come on board to direct the action-packed project. A few days ago, Sharvari took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with the director Shiv Rawail from the sets of Alpha.

Sharing her excitement, she captioned the post, "It doesn't get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me... I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy...Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!"

Alia Bhatt even shared this picture on her Instagram feed:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alpha marks a significant milestone in Sharvari's career, as she steps into a universe being graced by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Kiara Advani.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

alia bhatt bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK