Actor Sanjay Dutt turned 65 in style as he gifted himself a luxurious Range Rover. The car is worth nearly Rs 4 crore

Sanjay Dutt (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Sanjay Dutt adds a Range Rover worth nearly Rs 4 crore to his garage on 65th birthday x 00:00

Sanjay Dutt, the celebrated Bollywood actor, on Monday celebrated his 65th birthday while also gifted himself a brand new Range Rover.

Dutt was spotted embracing his special day in style wearing a casual printed shirt and denim jeans. The actor radiated a relaxed yet charming aura. He stepped out to greet his fans, who had gathered to celebrate the occasion with him.

The highlight of the day was undoubtedly the delivery of his new Range Rover. Known for its luxury and performance, the Range Rover is a fitting addition to Dutt's collection of high-end vehicles. With its sleek design and top-notch features, the car stands as a testament to the actor’s refined taste and status.

The luxury car is worth nearly Rs 4 crore. This fine car is just one among his many cars in his garage.

In a delightful twist, Dutt took the new car for a spin himself. This gesture not only showcased his enthusiasm for his new acquisition but also allowed fans to see him in a more personal light.

The actor’s hands-on approach, driving the car himself, added a special touch to the delivery experience.

Maanayata's wish for Sanjay Dutt:

The actor's wife Maanayata posted a sweet message for him. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video with a series of adorable pictures of the couple. She also included Kishore Kumar's 'Ruk Jana Nahi' in the background.

Along with the video, Maanayata wished the actor a special message. "Happy....happiest birthday to my bestest half... @duttsanjay my strongest and full of life support system.... Your inner light overshadows all obstacles, overcomes any difficulties and challenges....," she wrote in the caption.

She also praised the 'Saajan' star for his selfless and unconditional love. Calling him "precious" and "special", she added, "You have the ability to love selflessly and unconditionally!.. keep it that way, invincible!!!..you are precious and special not only to me but, to many more....who love and adore you with all their heart....My star...keep shining bright...always and ever!!..Much love.. #birthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod"

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen in a string of releases, such as “Ghudchadi”, “Double iSmart”, “Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi”, “KD - The Devil”, “Baap” and more.