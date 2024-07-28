Last month, Sanjay Dutt added the Range Rover Autobiography LWB to his garage which comes at a whopping price of Rs 3.5 crore

Sanjay Dutt Pic/Instagram

Actor Sanjay Dutt who celebrates his birthday on July 29, is known for his versatile performances and works in different genres. He has created a place for himself in the industry and among the audience. After his debut with ‘Rocky’ in 1981, he never looked back and gave several hits. ‘Saajan’, ‘Sadak’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Aatish’, ‘Andolan’, ‘Daag’, ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’, and many others added to the graph of his successful film career.

His performance in ‘Vaastav’ won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. His iconic role as Munna Bhai in ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, gave him a lot of fame and commercial success. Another milestone role of his career was Kancha Cheena of ‘Agneepath’. He also played the main antagonist in the Kannada film ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’.

Dutt, the son of veteran actor Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt also comes bearing an expensive taste, which is reflected in his luxury car collection worth crores.

Fondly known as ‘Sanju Baba’ by his industry peers, the actor purchased a Range Rover in 2019 worth over Rs 2.11 crore.

The actor is also a proud owner of a red Ferrari 599 GTB sports car that he reportedly purchased in 2012. It was also used in the film ‘Ferrari Ki Sawari’ starring Sharman Joshi. Although discontinued, it is priced between Rs 1.3 to Rs 3.5 crore.

Dutt also owns an Audi R8 sports car, another discontinued model that costs Rs 2.7 crore.

His wife Maanayata Dutt has gifted him a Rolls Royce Ghost worth Rs 7.9 crore as well as an Audi Q7 SUV worth about a crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be seen in 'Housefull 5'. "Sajid Nadiadwala has been like family from the beginning of my journey," he shared. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' boasts a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. He will also be seen in 'Ghudchadi', which also features Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, and Parth Samthaan.

Besides that, he also had 'Son of Sardaar 2' and the yet-to-be-titled Aditya Dhar directorial starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.