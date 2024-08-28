Breaking News
Shraddha Kapoor rents Hrithik Roshan's Juhu apartment, becomes Akshay Kumar's new neighbour amid Stree 2 success?

Updated on: 28 August,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly planning to rent Hrithik Roshan's Juhu apartment. The actress will become Akshay Kumar's new neighbour

Shraddha Kapoor rents Hrithik Roshan’s Juhu apartment, becomes Akshay Kumar’s new neighbour amid Stree 2 success?

In Pic: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released film 'Stree 2'. The actress's role as a mystery girl has made her everyone's favourite, and it looks like she has treated herself to an expensive gift as people continue to enjoy her performance. If reports are to be believed, Shraddha Kapoor is planning to rent Hrithik Roshan's current residence, a sea-facing apartment in Juhu. If this is true, the actress will soon have Akshay Kumar as her new neighbour.



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)




Report of Shraddha Renting Hrithik's Residence

As per the Hindustan Times, Shraddha Kapoor is in talks to move into Hrithik's current residence. Akshay Kumar, who did a rib-tickling cameo in 'Stree 2', lives in the same building that Shraddha is planning to move into. Kumar has a luxurious duplex apartment where he lives with his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

Earlier, it was reported that Varun Dhawan was in talks to rent Hrithik's Juhu apartment so that he could move in with his wife and newborn baby, but it looks like the deal didn’t work out between Dhawan and the owner.

About Shraddha Kapoor's Work Front

After 'Stree 2', what's next? Well, the actress has quite a few projects lined up. While Amar Kaushik has already confirmed 'Stree 3', the chances of Shraddha getting a standalone film in the horror-comedy universe are high. If reports are to be believed, she has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Hrithik Roshan for 'Krrish 3'.

About 'Stree 2'

Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. "Oo Stree Kal Aana," a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like "Milegi Milegi" and "Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe."

The storyline of 'Stree 2' picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.

