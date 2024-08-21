Be it videos of her gorging on 'vada pavs', chilling with her father-actor Shakti Kapoor or just sharing morning selfies, actress Shraddha Kapoor is a relatable star on social media

Shraddha Kapoor, Narendra Modi Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘Stree 2’ star Shraddha Kapoor has more Instagram followers than PM Narendra Modi! x 00:00

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest release ‘Stree 2’ has been doing wonders at the box office. After entering the Rs 300 crore club within a week, Shraddha celebrates another milestone as she’s garnered more followers on Instagram than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shraddha has 91.4 million followers, while PM Modi has 91.3 million followers on the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be it videos of her gorging on 'vada pavs', chilling with her father-actor Shakti Kapoor or just sharing morning selfies, actress Shraddha Kapoor is a relatable star on social media, where she says she can share the regular parts of her life with her fans and be in her "real zone."

When asked how important social media validation is for her, Shraddha told IANS, "I don't see it as social media validation but I see it as a way of being in touch with my fans and people who have loved and supported me because they have really showered me with a lot of love. I love that I share the regular parts of my life with them. When they say 'Main bhi chashmish hun,' 'Mujhe vada pav pasand hai'... I feel I can share my real zone..."

"I feel ok someone is going to say something in the comment from which I might get an idea of what I can eat next or next time what eyewear should I get. Someone or the other relates and I love that. I think that it is so refreshing on that medium, on social media, relatability is there with people,” she added.

That being said, Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Jonas remain the most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram, with 271 million and 91.8 million followers respectively.

Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.