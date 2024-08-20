Calling Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree 2' a juggernaut mega-blockbuster success, Karan Johar stated that it must be viewed as a celebration of Hindi and Indian mainstream cinema

Karan Johar, Stree 2 Poster Pic/Instagram

Last week, Bollywood saw the release of three major films, but it was 'Stree 2' that quickly took the lead at the Box Office, with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' struggling to keep up. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a clash on Independence Day, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin. Not to mention, it is set to enter the Rs 300 crore club within a week of its release.

Filmmaker and Dharma honcho Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned a comprehensive post appreciating the film and also decoding its success. Calling it a juggernaut mega-blockbuster success, he stated that it must be viewed as a celebration of Hindi and Indian mainstream cinema.

Karan wrote, “In the past few years Hindi cinema has been under scrutiny for combatting box office challenges… the post-pandemic audience has been evolving and many times difficult to assess … but the mega success of STREE 2 has not only validated the strength of a solid storytelling and rooted content but also affirmed that humongous conviction, bravado, and focus on concept, story and a deep-rooted connect with an audience will pay rich dividends at the ticket window!

“The success also affirms that movies are all about the content creators! STREE2 is all about @maddockfilms @amarkaushik @officialjiostudios and the writing team @nirenbhatt … their belief, talent, and strategy has resulted in possibly one of the biggest success stories ever!!!! HINDI CINEMA celebrates STREE2 today and as a producer and storyteller, I am deeply inspired!!!!” he added.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.