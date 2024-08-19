'Stree 2' is set to enter the elite Rs 300 crore club within a week of its release, even though it faced a major clash at the box office with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Thangalaan’

Stree 2 poster Pic/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy ‘Stree 2’ earned a whopping Rs 283 crore globally in gross box office collection in its opening weekend. According to production house Maddock Films, the Hindi movie -- a sequel to 2018's ‘Stree’ -- raised Rs Rs 240 crore (gross) in India and Rs 43 crore (gross) internationally.

‘Stree 2’ collected Rs 204 crore in net box office collections in India, according to the banner's official X page. ‘The Box Office Juggernaut that's BREAKING and SHATTERING records! Thank you audience, for making it happen,’ the makers said in the post.

The film is set to enter the elite Rs 300 crore club within a week of its release, even though it faced a major clash at the box office with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Thangalaan’.

It was earlier reported that Rao and Kapoor were the highest-paid actors in the sequel with the former earning Rs 6 crore while the latter got Rs 5 crore.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi took home Rs 3 crore, Aparshakti Khurana got Rs 70 lakh and Abhishek Banerjee charged Rs 55 lakh. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan who made a cameo as ‘Bhediya’ charged Rs 2 crore.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film builds upon the successful formula of the original while exploring new dimensions of its eerie universe and surpassing the first one, in every way possible.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.

Interestingly, the film is also being hailed for Akshay Kumar's special appearance. While the details about his role are not clear yet, it seems that his character is here to stay in Maddock's supernatural universe.

(With inputs from Agencies)