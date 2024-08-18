Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree 2' was released in theatres on Independence Day and faced a massive clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘John Abraham’s ‘Vedaa’, and Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2' opened with an impressive response from the audience at the Box Office. While the film empowers women, in reality, the film’s female lead took home less money than her male co-star. According to a report by ABP News, Rao and Shraddha were the highest-paid actors in the sequel with the former earning Rs 6 crore while the latter got Rs 5 crore.

Meanwhile, a report by The Free Press Journal suggests that Pankaj Tripathi took home Rs 3 crore, Aparshakti Khurana got Rs 70 lakh and Abhishek Banerjee charged Rs 55 lakh. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan who made a cameo as ‘Bhediya’ charged Rs 2 crore.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' raked in Rs 55.40 crore in India on Day 1 at the Box Office. It was released in theatres on Independence Day and faced a massive clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘John Abraham’s ‘Vedaa’, and Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’.

Interestingly, Akshay also marked a special appearance in the horror-comedy. While the details about his role are not clear yet, it seems that his character is here to stay in Maddock's supernatural universe.

Last week, the 'Stree' team descended upon Delhi to promote the film, turning the city into a hotspot of vibrant discussions and a star-studded event.

During a press conference, Shraddha who reprises her role in the sequel, shared her thoughts on the film's empowering theme.

Reflecting on the phrase "Wo Stree hai, wo kuch bhi kar sakti hai," Kapoor expressed, "Ek stree ke liye dusri 'stree' ka pyar hi sabse bada hota hai (For a woman, the love of another 'woman' is the greatest of all). I think women empower women in the most powerful way. Being a woman in itself is a superpower, and having a film like 'Stree' named after this concept is incredibly empowering."

Shraddha, who is also keen on selecting unique and memorable roles, added, "I want to do films that make me feel like I haven't done this before. Films like 'Stree' are special because they are memorable. I aim to be part of projects that resonate and leave a lasting impression."