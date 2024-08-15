Interestingly, ‘Stree 2’ clashes with Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Khel Khel Mein’ which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Taapsee Pannu

Akshay Kumar in Stree 2 Pic/X

Listen to this article Spoiler Alert! Video of Akshay Kumar's cameo in 'Stree 2' leaked online, netizens react x 00:00

The makers of ‘Stree 2’ are in for a cheer as the audience has loved the film, courtesy of its early reviews. Marking its release on Independence Day, despite a clash from multiple movies, including those in the south, ‘Stree 2’ has emerged victorious at the box office so far. However, that’s not all, the makers packed in a surprise element for its audience. Spoiler alert!

Videos and pictures of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar making a cameo in the horror-comedy have surfaced on social media.

Audience reaction on akshay Kumar entry scene in stree 2 #stree2 #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/S24PjHgMqr — Daily dose of internet (@SahilPr49277162) August 14, 2024

One user wrote on X, "Cameos were clap worthy and storyline is great. The ending is a mini assemble of supernatural universe characters. And yes we are gonna see a standalone movie of Akshay Kumar."

#Stree2 is BLOCKBUSTER

300 Cr confirmed. Mix of humour and horror like what we got in stree. Cameos were clap worthy and storyline is great. Ending is mini assemble of supernatural universe characters.

And yes we are gonna see a standalone movie of @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/OVMY87UHd6 — Swagat Das (@BadassSRKian) August 14, 2024

“I believe Akshay Kumar deserves recognition for his role in Stree 2. His performance is more powerful and entertaining than in Khel Khel Main. Finally, Akshay Kumar is set for a hit, and I hope this film joins the 300-crore club!” added another.

I believe #AkshayKumar deserves recognition for his role in #Stree2. His performance is more powerful and entertaining than in #KhelKhelMain. Finally, Akshay Kumar is set for a hit, and I hope this film joins the 300 crore club! #Stree2Review pic.twitter.com/duyVyL7Nc0 — Suraj Choudhary (@bollywoodbroo) August 15, 2024

Interestingly, ‘Stree 2’ clashes with Akshay’s film ‘Khel Khel Mein’ which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Taapsee Pannu.

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s latest release ‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’ extends the narrative of its predecessor with a masterful blend of folklore, humour, and horror, delivering a sequel that is both thrilling and entertaining.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film builds upon the successful formula of the original while exploring new dimensions of its eerie universe and surpassing the first one, in every way possible.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.

Other cameos feature Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan.