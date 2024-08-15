Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' builds upon the successful formula of the original while exploring new dimensions of its eerie universe and surpassing the first one, in every way possible

Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Stree 2: Most expensive ticket in Mumbai can get you more than 100 vada pavs x 00:00

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s latest release ‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’ extends the narrative of its predecessor with a masterful blend of folklore, humour, and horror, delivering a sequel that is both thrilling and entertaining. Despite a massive clash at the box office on Independence Day, the film has been termed as the clear winner, courtesy of its advance bookings. We decided to check out the price of the most expensive ticket for this film.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to BookMyShow, ‘Stree 2’ has the most expensive ticket at INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall, Worli, Mumbai. It is priced at Rs 2,150. Given that every Mumbaikar loves Vada Pav, at this rate, one can savour more than 100 of the same.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film builds upon the successful formula of the original while exploring new dimensions of its eerie universe and surpassing the first one, in every way possible.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.

In a spectacular cameo, Tamannaah Bhatia lights up the screen with her dance number 'Aaj Ki Raat,' a vibrant song choreographed by Vijay Ganguly and performed in a stunning green outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor, when asked about her expectations for the film, said at an event, “Main yeh chahati hun ki ‘Stree 2’ film ko bahut zyada pyaar mile kiyunki woh manoranjan mila hai logon ko pahele part se (I want ‘Stree 2’ to receive a lot of love because the first part provided so much entertainment to people. I want families to enjoy the film together).”

With the sequel promising a return to the spooky yet hilarious world that made the original 'Stree' a hit, fans can look forward to a blend of spine-chilling moments and comedic escapades.