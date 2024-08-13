'Stree 2' will see Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, it is set to release on Independence Day

Stree 2 and Stranger Things posters

A couple of days back, the makers of ‘Stree 2’ announced advance bookings ahead of the film’s release this Independence Day. Shraddha Kapoor shared a new poster for the same with the caption, “Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai! Isilye woh aa rahi hai ek raat pehle, just for you.” However, as the poster surfaced on social media, a section of netizens pointed out its uncanny resemblance with Netflix’s web series ‘Stranger Things’.

One user on Reddit wrote, "Feels copied. The font colour, and overall style look eerily similar."

"Stranger things copied Shraddha obviously," joked another.

One user added, What are you even saying?!?! Millie Bobby Brown is a big fan of Shraddha!!! If Stranger Things was made in India, Millie would want Shraddha to play her!!! And she basically told Shraddha to copy the Stranger Things poster!!!"

Another commented, “I mean that an obvious copy. Even the purple lights bf in the right are exact. Like bro! Someone got paid to copy-paste.”

'Stree 2' will see Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men. Makers recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy. The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'.

The trailer also shows Vicky's love interest for Shraddha. Vicky steps forward and transforms himself into the prince of Chanderi to save the women from the new threat that emerges as Sarkata threatens to abduct all the women of the village.

Tamannaah Bhatia is also making a cameo with a dance number in the movie.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. Amar Kaushik has directed both parts.

Coming to 'Stranger Things', the final season is slated for a 2025 premiere. Since its debut in 2016, 'Stranger Things' has captivated global audiences, becoming one of Netflix's most popular and enduring shows. The recent fourth season alone amassed a staggering 140 million views worldwide, underscoring its cultural impact and fan devotion.