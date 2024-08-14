Independence Day Box Office Prediction: With three Hindi films releasing and multiple south language films scheduled for the extended weekend, we asked trade experts about their box office expectations

From L-R: Stills from Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein, and Stree 2

It is going to be an interesting week at the box office this extended weekend. With Thursday being Independence Day, a major holiday in the country, several filmmakers have decided to release their films on the occasion to make the most of the extended weekend. In Hindi alone, three films are set to be released in theatres on August 15 - 'Vedaa', 'Stree 2' and 'Khel Khel Mein'. According to the advance sales, 'Stree 2' starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is in the lead and is quite ahead of the John Abraham-starrer 'Vedaa' and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Khel Khel Mein'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tells mid-day.com that there is no clash and that it is a one-sided tilt in favour of 'Stree 2'. "The supposed clash is one-sided going on in favour of 'Stree 2'. There is a huge difference in the pre-sales of 'Stree 2' and 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Vedaa'. ‘Stree 2’ is leading by miles and leaps and bound."

Not just that, Adarsh strongly feels that 'Stree 2' can also surpass the opening numbers of Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' and Hindi version of 'Kalki 2898 AD' to emerge as the highest opening film of 2024 so far. "Don't be surprised if it takes the biggest start of the year, beating Fighter and Kalki (Hindi). So you can imagine the difference between the three films."

Trade analyst Atul Mohan also feels that it is 'Stree 2' all the way that will be ruling the box office this weekend. Talking to us, he said that more than 50 percent of the screens have been allotted to 'Stree 2' owing to the immense buzz around the film. Rest of the screens are divided between 'Vedaa', 'Khel Khel Mein' and other regional film releases.

"The screen distribution will also be in favour of 'Stree 2' as everyone wants to make money. Exhibitors have been bleeding since a long time and they have every right to give more screens to 'Stree 2' and the film deserves it also," adds Adarsh.

Both Adarsh and Mohan believe that content will speak loudly this Independence Day. Gone are the days when superstar names were enough to bring people to the theatres.

"Every generation has new stars and today's generation relate more with the likes of Kartik Aaryan and Rajkummar Rao," says Mohan, adding that Shah Rukh Khan has been the only superstar from the 90s who has been able to consistently pull people to the theatres till date.

Meanwhile, down south, some big films are scheduled to hit the screens this Independence Day. From the Tamil film industry, Chiyaan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' will be released while the Telugu film industry will see the release of 'Double iSmart' and Ravi Teja's 'Mr Bachchan'.

Trade experts believe that south releases will not have much impact in the north belt. "Vikram is not as well known in the north belt enough to have an impact on the box office numbers," notes Mohan, adding that the first choice for audiences in the south will definitely be the three releases followed by 'Stree 2'.

Adarsh believes 'Stree 2' will perform well in the South belt as well because of the popularity of the trailer, the fan base it got with the first film, and the popularity of the song featuring Tamannaah Bhatia (who has a large audience in the south).

So which film will you be watching this I-Day weekend? Let us know in the comment section.