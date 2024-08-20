The big news about the apartment being up for sale came to light when a real estate Instagram account shared a video of the property along with its price

Sonakshi Sinha

Listen to this article You can live in Sonakshi Sinha's house but will have to shell out THIS amount x 00:00

Actor Sonakshi Sinha’s lavish apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, is now up for sale. This unexpected decision has left fans curious, particularly because she recently tied the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal in that very home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonakshi Sinha's house for sale

The news about the apartment being up for sale came to light when a real estate Instagram account shared a video of the property along with its price. The post described the apartment as a luxurious, sea-facing unit in the prestigious 81 Aureate Building at Bandra Reclamation. Originally a 4 BHK, the 4200 sq. ft. space was redesigned into a spacious 2 BHK with decks. Fully furnished and equipped with modern amenities, the apartment is listed for ₹25 crore. Interestingly, Sonakshi "liked" the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Property Store (@thepropertystore)

Sonakshi married Zaheer Iqbal in this abode, which she purchased in September 2023 comes at a whopping price of Rs 11 crore. Located on the 26th floor of 81 Aureate near Rang Sharda Auditorium in Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West, it is a plush sea-facing apartment that comes with modern interiors. According to a feature by Architecture Digest India, Sonakshi’s house includes a walk-in closet, a grand terrace, moving walls, and a Murphy bed.

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi and Zaheer, the man she lovingly describes as her 'personal psycho', have been dating for the past seven years. Salman Khan, a friend of Zaheer's family who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabbang' (2010), played Cupid.

Zaheer, too, made his debut with 'Notebook', a Salman Khan film where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and granddaughter of Nutan.

It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017. Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, who has well-established jewellery and real estate businesses, is a childhood friend of Salman Khan.

Sonakshi, now better known for playing Fareedan, the main antagonist in 'Heeramandi', and Zaheer have starred together in the critically panned 2022 film 'Double XL', where he plays a London-based TV line producer, Zorawar Rahmani.

Stay tuned to Mid-day.com for more updates