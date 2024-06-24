Sonakshi Sinha promotes sustainable fashion on wedding day, wears mother Poonam Sinha's vintage saree and jewellery

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Bride ditches big brands to promote sustainable fashion as she wears her mother, Poonam Sinha's wedding saree

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 at the former's plush sea-facing Bandra apartment. They had a registered marriage in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dropped their first wedding pictures on Sunday. Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Sonakshi looked beautiful in an ivory saree with embroidery work all over it. She tied up her hair into a bun and added white roses to it. She opted for minimal jewellery. Zaheer opted for an all-white ensemble for the intimate wedding ceremony.

Sonakshi wore mother's saree:

For those wondering which big brand designed Sonakshi's saree, here's the truth. The actress opted to go for her mother's wedding saree. She wore a white ivory saree that her mother, Poonam Sinha had worn in 1980 for her wedding with Shatrughan Sinha.

This is how much Sonakshi's reception saree costs:

After the day wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception for members of the film fraternity at the Bastian in Dadar. For the ceremony, Sonakshi donned a royal looking red Banaras saree. Zaheer complimented her well in an all-white kurta. The stunning saree in by Indian brand, Raw Mango and the saree is priced at Rs 79,500. "Chand Buta' red Varanasi silk brocade sari appropriates weightless ornamentation through motifs of chand buti or the crescent moon," reads the description for the saree on the site.

First pics:

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for the past seven years are finally married now. Taking to the Instagram handle, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their D-day. In the first picture, Zaheer was seen kissing Sonakshi's hand, and in the second, they were shown registering their marriage.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ..Sonakshi Zaheer..23.06.2024," reads the caption along with the picture.

Salman, who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabbang' (2010), played Cupid. Zaheer, too, made his debut in a Salman Khan-produced film -- 'Notebook' -- where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and granddaughter of Nutan. It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017.