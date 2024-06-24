Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: The couple hosted a grand reception on Sunday evening for members of the film industry

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Listen to this article From Sonakshi-Zaheer's romantic dance to Anil Kapoor, Kajol dancing with newly weds, watch inside videos from the wedding reception x 00:00

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23. The coupe had a registered marriage under the Special Marriages Act at Sonakshi's plush sea-facing Bandra apartment. Their close friends and family members were in attendance at the wedding. The day wedding was followed by a grand reception at the Bastian that was attended by many Bollywood celebrities.

Videos and pictures from the wedding reception is now going viral on social media. Celebs like Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Vidya Balan Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Saira Banu, Subhash Ghai, Raveena Tandon and others were seen gracing the wedding reception.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kajol made heads turn as she attended the gala. Wearing a black and gold saree with a multi-coloured blouse, she grabbed the eyeballs. She also shared a video of herself grooving with the newly weds at the reception. Anil Kapoor was seen doing his popular dance move with the newlyweds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Actor Chunky Panday wore a blue jacket with a white shirt. He paired it up with black denim. Bot, Anil Kapoor and Chunky Panday happily posed for the camera.

Making her first appearance post-wedding, Sonakshi can be sporting a red-coloured silk saree. She accessorised her saree with a choker-style green and gold necklace along with matching drop earrings and red bangles. The actor slayed the bun look at the reception also and she was adorned with a garland of jasmine tied around her bun.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dropped their first wedding pictures on Sunday. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for the past seven years are finally married now. Taking to the Instagram handle, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their D-day.

In the first picture, Zaheer was seen kissing Sonakshi's hand, and in the second, they were shown registering their marriage. In the other picture, Zaheer was seen signing the papers while Sonakshi is seen holding his father Shatrughan's arm and cutely looking at him. The last picture showed the newlyweds holding each other tenderly.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ..Sonakshi [?][?] Zaheer..23.06.2024," reads the caption along with the picture.