Radhika Merchant (Pic/lorraineschwartz)

Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is getting married to his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, on July 12, 2024. The family hosted extravagant pre-wedding festivities, and the couple looked very happy during events held in Jamnagar and Italy.

Reports suggest that Radhika Merchant's jewellery for the pre-wedding cruise was designed by a well-known designer affiliated with Beyoncé and media mogul Kim Kardashian.

About Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding jewels

Lorraine Schwartz, an American jewellery designer famous for her creations worn by celebrities like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian, recently unveiled her stunning pieces designed for Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. On Instagram, Lorraine showcased custom necklaces and earrings, including an opal and diamond necklace worn with a beautiful blue Versace gown at a cruise party hosted by the couple.

The lavish cruise party started in Italy on May 29 and concluded in France on June 1. Radhika also wore a stunning diamond necklace and earrings created by Lorraine Schwartz, complementing a black outfit for another pre-wedding occasion.

IndiaToday reported that Lorraine spent months designing custom jewellery pieces exclusively for Radhika to wear throughout the pre-wedding festivities.

Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey to perform at Anant-Radhika's wedding?

According to India Today, the Ambanis are now in discussions with Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey to perform at the wedding celebrations in Mumbai. Sources say that singers might come to India to perform at the grand Ambani wedding celebrations scheduled from July 12 to July 14. They also mentioned that negotiations are currently ongoing to finalize these artists for the wedding events.

The Ambani family organised a 'Samuhik Vivah'

On July 2, The Ambani family organized a mass wedding, known as 'Samuhik Vivah', for over 50 underprivileged couples from Palghar to kick off the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Each couple was presented with gold and silver ornaments, as well as a cheque of Rs. 1.01 Lakh as their 'streedhan'. They also received grocery and household items sufficient for one year.

The wedding ceremony was followed by dinner. A traditional Tarpa Dance performance by the Warli Tribe was organised as part of the wedding celebration.