Breaking News
Mumbai | Day 2: First arrests under the new laws
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Liberation in Matheran
Your crowd, your circus: Railway to Metro
Mumbai eagerly awaits open double-decker buses
Mumbai: Double-decker flyover in Andheri delayed until 2026
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Luxury News > Article > Who knew Radhika Merchants pre wedding jewels were custom made by Beyonces go to designer

Who knew? Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding jewels were custom-made by Beyonce's go-to designer

Updated on: 03 July,2024 05:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Did you know? Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding jewellery was custom-crafted by Beyoncé's trusted designer

Who knew? Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding jewels were custom-made by Beyonce's go-to designer

Radhika Merchant (Pic/lorraineschwartz)

Listen to this article
Who knew? Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding jewels were custom-made by Beyonce's go-to designer
x
00:00

Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is getting married to his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, on July 12, 2024. The family hosted extravagant pre-wedding festivities, and the couple looked very happy during events held in Jamnagar and Italy.


Reports suggest that Radhika Merchant's jewellery for the pre-wedding cruise was designed by a well-known designer affiliated with Beyoncé and media mogul Kim Kardashian.


About Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding jewels


Lorraine Schwartz, an American jewellery designer famous for her creations worn by celebrities like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian, recently unveiled her stunning pieces designed for Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. On Instagram, Lorraine showcased custom necklaces and earrings, including an opal and diamond necklace worn with a beautiful blue Versace gown at a cruise party hosted by the couple.

The lavish cruise party started in Italy on May 29 and concluded in France on June 1. Radhika also wore a stunning diamond necklace and earrings created by Lorraine Schwartz, complementing a black outfit for another pre-wedding occasion.

IndiaToday reported that Lorraine spent months designing custom jewellery pieces exclusively for Radhika to wear throughout the pre-wedding festivities.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lorraine Schwartz (@lorraineschwartz)

Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey to perform at Anant-Radhika's wedding?

According to India Today, the Ambanis are now in discussions with Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey to perform at the wedding celebrations in Mumbai. Sources say that singers might come to India to perform at the grand Ambani wedding celebrations scheduled from July 12 to July 14. They also mentioned that negotiations are currently ongoing to finalize these artists for the wedding events.

The Ambani family organised a 'Samuhik Vivah'

On July 2, The Ambani family organized a mass wedding, known as 'Samuhik Vivah', for over 50 underprivileged couples from Palghar to kick off the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Each couple was presented with gold and silver ornaments, as well as a cheque of Rs. 1.01 Lakh as their 'streedhan'. They also received grocery and household items sufficient for one year.

The wedding ceremony was followed by dinner. A traditional Tarpa Dance performance by the Warli Tribe was organised as part of the wedding celebration. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Radhika Merchant Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Celebrity Life Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK