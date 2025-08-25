Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Celebrity Life News > Newsmakers News > Article > Avneet Kaur blushes when asked about Virat Kohli liking her post Pyaar milta rahe bas

Avneet Kaur blushes when asked about Virat Kohli liking her post: 'Pyaar milta rahe bas'

Updated on: 25 August,2025 09:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Avneet Kaur has been in the news ever since Virat Kohli accidentally liked her picture on Anushka Sharma's birthday in May. At the trailer launch of her film 'Love in Vietnam', she reacted to the incident, saying, "Let the love come"

Avneet Kaur blushes when asked about Virat Kohli liking her post: 'Pyaar milta rahe bas'

Virat Kohli and Avneet Kaur

Listen to this article
Avneet Kaur blushes when asked about Virat Kohli liking her post: 'Pyaar milta rahe bas'
x
00:00

Avneet Kaur has been in the news for the past few months after Virat Kohli accidentally liked her hot and bold pictures. While this incident boosted her brand value, Virat issued a statement and blamed it on the social media algorithm. Now, at the trailer launch of Love In Vietnam, Avneet has reacted to Virat liking her post.

Avneet Kaur has been in the news for the past few months after Virat Kohli accidentally liked her hot and bold pictures. While this incident boosted her brand value, Virat issued a statement and blamed it on the social media algorithm. Now, at the trailer launch of Love In Vietnam, Avneet has reacted to Virat liking her post.

Avneet Kaur on Virat Kohli liking her post



At the trailer launch of the film today, a reporter asked Avneet about the love that she receives from celebrities, indirectly talking about Virat Kohli. The reporter said, “Itna pyaar milta hai aapko. Bade bade celebrities bhi aapki picture ko like karte hain, follow karte hain, subscribe karte hain aapko. Itna pyaar milta hai aapko. Kuchh kahengi unn sabke liye?” Hearing this, Avneet blushed and replied, “Milta rahe pyaar, bas. Aur kya bolun main.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

When Virat liked Avneet’s post

In May 2025, Avneet Kaur shared a series of her pictures, flaunting her chic look in a green top over a printed skirt. What caught fans' attention was Virat Kohli liking the post. As things were going too far, and fans started speculating several theories about the two. The cricketer then issued a statement clarifying the incident.

The post read, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.” Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, remained silent on the controversy.

About Love In Vietnam

Avneet will next be seen in Love In Vietnam, co-starring Shantanu Maheshwari and acclaimed Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan, who is celebrated as one of Asia’s 100 most beautiful women. Adding depth and gravitas to this unforgettable tale of love are legendary veterans Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar and Gulshan Grover.

 

The film is all set to take audiences on a breathtaking journey rekindling the charm of old-school romance with their highly anticipated musical saga - where every moment shimmers with love and every note carries the pulse of timeless romance. The film’s soulful songs have already struck a chord with audiences, beautifully capturing the essence of innocent love and heartfelt chemistry.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Avneet Kaur virat kohli Celebrity Life bollywood news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK