Avneet Kaur has been in the news ever since Virat Kohli accidentally liked her picture on Anushka Sharma's birthday in May. At the trailer launch of her film 'Love in Vietnam', she reacted to the incident, saying, "Let the love come"

Avneet Kaur has been in the news for the past few months after Virat Kohli accidentally liked her hot and bold pictures. While this incident boosted her brand value, Virat issued a statement and blamed it on the social media algorithm. Now, at the trailer launch of Love In Vietnam, Avneet has reacted to Virat liking her post.

Avneet Kaur on Virat Kohli liking her post

At the trailer launch of the film today, a reporter asked Avneet about the love that she receives from celebrities, indirectly talking about Virat Kohli. The reporter said, “Itna pyaar milta hai aapko. Bade bade celebrities bhi aapki picture ko like karte hain, follow karte hain, subscribe karte hain aapko. Itna pyaar milta hai aapko. Kuchh kahengi unn sabke liye?” Hearing this, Avneet blushed and replied, “Milta rahe pyaar, bas. Aur kya bolun main.”

When Virat liked Avneet’s post

In May 2025, Avneet Kaur shared a series of her pictures, flaunting her chic look in a green top over a printed skirt. What caught fans' attention was Virat Kohli liking the post. As things were going too far, and fans started speculating several theories about the two. The cricketer then issued a statement clarifying the incident.

The post read, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.” Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, remained silent on the controversy.

About Love In Vietnam

Avneet will next be seen in Love In Vietnam, co-starring Shantanu Maheshwari and acclaimed Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan, who is celebrated as one of Asia’s 100 most beautiful women. Adding depth and gravitas to this unforgettable tale of love are legendary veterans Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar and Gulshan Grover.

The film is all set to take audiences on a breathtaking journey rekindling the charm of old-school romance with their highly anticipated musical saga - where every moment shimmers with love and every note carries the pulse of timeless romance. The film’s soulful songs have already struck a chord with audiences, beautifully capturing the essence of innocent love and heartfelt chemistry.