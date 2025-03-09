Avneet Kaur is reportedly dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The rumours surfaced recently as the actress attended the Champions Trophy game in Dubai

Shubman Gill and Avneet Kaur

Actress and social media personality Avneet Kaur has sparked speculations around her dating life. It is rumoured that the actress has taken a romantic interest in Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The rumours surfaced after she attended the India vs Australia semi-final match last week in Dubai. A picture of her posing with Gill also surfaced online.

Avneet Kaur attends match in Dubai

Last week, Avneet had shared pictures of herself posing at the Dubai cricket stadium where India beat Australia in he semifinal of the Champions trophy 2025. For the game, Kaur dressed up stylishly in a light-blue shirt and cream baggy pants. She carried a luxury purse and wore black shades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

While rumours do the rounds, fans and followers of Avneet Kaur have called the report fake and said that she is currently dating producer Raghav Sharma.

A user wrote on Instagram, "She is dating producer raghav from a long time. Uski wjh se toh photo khichwa rahi hain" implying that Kaur met and clicked a picture clicked with Gill through her boyfriend Raghav who is well connected.

"No absolutely . This only Fake and viral Talk," another comment.

Avneet Kaur has never publicly addressed her love life.

Shubman Gill past dating rumours

Meanwhile, Gill has often made headlines for his rumored relationships. He was previously linked to Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. While Sara and Shubman never addressed the speculation, fans who noticed their interactions would often tease Gill from the stands during matches. Chants like "Humari bhabhi kaisi ho, Sara bhabhi jaisi ho" echoed in cricket stadiums whenever Gill played for Team India.

About Avneet Kaur

Talking about the actress, she started her career in 2010 with the dance show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. Later, she participated in Dance Ke Superstars, joining the team of "Dance Challengers".

Avneet’s acting debut came in 2012 with “Meri Maa”. She was then seen in “Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain”, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”. In 2013, she featured in “Savitri – Ek Prem Kahani” and “Ek Mutthi Aasmaan”.

She commenced her film career in 2014 with Pradeep Sarkar's “Mardaani” starring Rani Mukerji.

From 2018 to 2020, she portrayed Sultana Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, departing from the show in mid-2020 due to health issues.

In June 2023, she starred in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In June 2024, she featured in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage opposite Sunny Singh.In December 2024, Kaur starred in the murder mystery Party Till I Die alongside Vishal Jethwa.

Her next film, Love in Vietnam, was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It is based on the bestselling novel Madonna in a Fur Coat.