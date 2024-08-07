Content creator and actor Avneet Kaur got some products from jewellery brand Rang for her Europe trip and agreed to tag them in her posts, however, later, failed to comply

Avneet Kaur got into trouble when the Indian jewellery brand Rang accused her of not crediting them in her posts during her European tour, despite their agreement. Rang posted screenshots on Instagram showing their conversations with Avneet's stylist, where she ignored several requests to acknowledge the brand.

Avneet Kaur accused of fraud by jewellery brand

Rang's official Instagram shared a detailed statement about the issue. Avneet got some products from Rang for her Europe trip and agreed to tag them in her posts. However, she wore their products seven times without tagging them and instead tagged luxury brands like Vivien Westwood and Dior.

The brand talked to Avneet's stylist, who agreed that Avneet would tag them in a different post. However, Avneet still didn't credit them and responded, "Hey, I'll pay them. How much is it?" The brand clarified that it wasn't about money, but about following their agreement. Despite this, Avneet kept the jewelry for another month and when contacted, she replied, "It was a collab right. That's why I took it in the first place. I didn't wear it more than ten times btw. I'll not pay for it. I'll do story.”

About Avneet Kaur recently

Actor Avneet Kaur, who marked her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, shared her experience of making an appearance at a prestigious event and also spoke about her international film 'Love In Vietnam'. The first look of Omung Kumar's production debut was recently unveiled at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

She said, "It's an exhilarating feeling. I'm very excited to be a part of this historic moment. It's the first ever movie collaboration between Vietnam and India. India and Vietnam have had very good relations over the years and I'm glad to be representing India."

Expressing her gratitude towards her fans for their love and support, she added, "Never did I ever think this would happen so soon and we'd create history. It's all because of my fans and their love and support. I'm blessed and grateful for so much love at such a young age. And I promise to continue to break the barriers and keep surprising audiences with new endeavors."

At Cannes, Avneet Kaur wore a navy blue outfit with a train and heels for the occasion. During her red carpet walk, she was seen performing a traditional Indian gesture of respect by touching the ground and then her forehead.

(With inputs from ANI)