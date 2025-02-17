Businessman Nikhil Nanda has been booked in an alleged abetment to suicide and fraud case following the suicide of a man running a tractor agency in Uttar Pradesh

Nikhil Nanda

Listen to this article Businessman Nikhil Nanda booked in abetment to suicide and fraud case x 00:00

Businessman Nikhil Nanda has been booked in alleged fraud and abetment to suicide case, state reports. As per a report in ETV Bharat, a case has been registered against Nikhil Nanda and several officials of a tractor company by the Dataganj Police in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. Nanda and others have been booked under alleged fraud and abetment to suicide sections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report further states that the case was filed following a court order that named Nikhil Nanda, the company's CMD, along with the firm’s UP head, area manager, sales manager, Shahjahanpur dealer, and three other officials. The aforementioned have been accused of allegedly pushing a tractor agency owner to claim his own life.

Man claims life allegedly due to pressure by Nanda's company

The complaint against Nanda and his associates was filed by Gyandendra, a resident of Papad Hamzapur village. His brother Jitendra Singh ran a tractor agency called Jai Kisan Traders in Dataganj with co-partner Lalla Babu. However, when Babu was jailed in another matter, Jitendra was left to run the agency by himself. The compliant by Gyanendra claimed that Nanda and his company associate pressurised Singh to boost sales. Singh was also allegedly threatened by Nanda's company of revoking his license. Jitendra was under immense stress and has shared his problems with family and friends.

The complaint also claimed that on November 21, 2024, Jitendra was visited by few company officials who pressurised him to boost the sales. On the next day, November 22, Jitendra took his own life reportedly due to work stress.

Jitendra's family claims that the local police failed to take any action until the court passed orders to file a case againts the accused and open investigation.