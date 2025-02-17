Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Celebrity Life News > Newsmakers News > Article > Businessman Nikhil Nanda booked in abetment to suicide and fraud case

Businessman Nikhil Nanda booked in abetment to suicide and fraud case

Updated on: 17 February,2025 04:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Businessman Nikhil Nanda has been booked in an alleged abetment to suicide and fraud case following the suicide of a man running a tractor agency in Uttar Pradesh

Businessman Nikhil Nanda booked in abetment to suicide and fraud case

Nikhil Nanda

Listen to this article
Businessman Nikhil Nanda booked in abetment to suicide and fraud case
x
00:00

Businessman Nikhil Nanda has been booked in alleged fraud and abetment to suicide case, state reports. As per a report in ETV Bharat, a case has been registered against Nikhil Nanda and several officials of a tractor company by the Dataganj Police in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. Nanda and others have been booked under alleged fraud and abetment to suicide sections. 


The report further states that the case was filed following a court order that named Nikhil Nanda, the company's CMD, along with the firm’s UP head, area manager, sales manager, Shahjahanpur dealer, and three other officials. The aforementioned have been accused of allegedly pushing a tractor agency owner to claim his own life. 


Man claims life allegedly due to pressure by Nanda's company


The complaint against Nanda and his associates was filed by Gyandendra, a resident of Papad Hamzapur village. His brother Jitendra Singh ran a tractor agency called Jai Kisan Traders in Dataganj with co-partner Lalla Babu. However, when Babu was jailed in another matter, Jitendra was left to run the agency by himself. The compliant by Gyanendra claimed that Nanda and his company associate pressurised Singh to boost sales.  Singh was also allegedly threatened by Nanda's company of revoking his license. Jitendra was under immense stress and has shared his problems with family and friends. 

The complaint also claimed that on November 21, 2024, Jitendra was visited by few company officials who pressurised him to boost the sales. On the next day, November 22, Jitendra took his own life reportedly due to work stress. 

Jitendra's family claims that the local police failed to take any action until the court passed orders to file a case againts the accused and open investigation. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttar pradesh shweta bachchan nanda navya naveli nanda Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK