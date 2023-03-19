Navya Naveli Nanda shares childhood picture on dad Nikhil Nanda's birthday

Nikhil, who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited, is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan. The couple has two children -- daughter Navya and son Agastya

Navya Naveli Nand. Picture Courtesy/Instagram account

On the birthday of her father Nikhil Nanda, Navya Nanda took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture from her childhood.

In the image posted on her Instagram Story, Nikhil is seen holding tiny Navya in his arms as they both enjoy swimming.

"Happy birthday dad. I love you," she captioned the post.

Nikhil's cousin and actress Karisma Kapoor also wished Nikhil on social media.

"Happy birthday Niki," she wrote alongside a picture in which Karisma is seen giving a tight hug to Nikhil.

Nikhil also received a wish from his cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

"Happy birthday Niks," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Nikhil, who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited, is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan. The couple has two children -- daughter Navya and son Agastya.

Nikhil is the maternal grandson of actor-director Raj Kapoor and the paternal grandson of industrialist Har Prasad Nanda.

A day ago, Bachchan family celebrated Shweta's birthday.

Wishing his daughter on her birthday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and wrote, "The birth of the firstborn be here - March 17 .. and the year is known to us .. prudent not to mention the age of a lady .. but for the daughter a special greeting of care and fulfilment ever.."

Navya also dropped a heartfelt post for her mother.

"Happy birthday. I love you," she wrote, adding a cute picture with her mom.

Abhishek Bachchan also extended warm greetings to Shweta on her birthday.

