Amitabh Bachchan lauds Satish Kaushik as 'most accomplished artist' in heartfelt tribute

Amitabh Bachchan praised Satish Kaushik as ‘a delightful company’ and ‘a most accomplished artist’ in a tribute to the late actor-director

Paying homage to Satish Kaushik, megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered the late actor-director as "a delightful company" and "a most accomplished artist".

Actor and Director Satish Kaushik died after a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He was 66. Big B, who worked with Satish Kaushik in the hit 1998 action-comedy film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, said working with the actor was an ‘inspiring’ experience.

"And we have lost another .. A delightful company, a most accomplished artist and in the prime of his career .. Satish Kaushik .. Working with you was so inspiring .. and such a learning .. My prayers .." the 80-year-old actor wrote on his personal blog on Friday night.

In "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", directed by David Dhawan, Satish Kaushik played Sharafat Ali, a small-time smuggler who gets thrashed by Inspector Arjun Singh, the look-alike of a petty thief Bade Miyan, both played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Satish Kaushik, an actor and filmmaker, posted a series of joyous and colourful photographs from a Holi party hosted by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi at their Mumbai residence only a day before his death.

On Thursday evening, Kaushik's mortal remains were flown to Mumbai, where he was cremated at the Versova crematorium in the presence of his family members and close friends, including Bachchan's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Kaushik, who acted, directed, wrote and produced a range of films over four decades, is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently at home recovering from an on-set injury he sustained while filming an action sequence of Nag Ashwin's "Project K" in Hyderabad. Project K is a fantasy drama in which Prabhas appears alongside Deepika Padukone for the first time. Amitabh Bachchan plays a pivotal role in the C. Ashwini Dutt-produced film. Project K is scheduled to be released in 2024.

(with inputs from PTI)