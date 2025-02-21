Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal has also jumped on the bandwagon and shared his thoughts on Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent

With almost everyone giving their two cents on Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal has also jumped on the bandwagon and shared his thoughts on the entire fiasco. With multiple FIRs against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva, Anupam has called Ranveer's statement "unacceptable" but also shed light on the "real issue."

Anupam took to his LinkedIn and wrote, "Summon YouTube to the High Court too, why just Ranveer and Apoorva? See, what happened was messy, crass, and undeniably wrong. The statements and language used are totally unacceptable in any civilized society. But before we get all sanskari and load up our guns, let’s understand what the real issue is."

He further continued, "India’s Got Latent wasn’t some Satyamev Jayate ka lost episode → it was always about insults, vulgarity, irreverence, and shock. Like it or hate it, that was the show 🤷🏻 So, when the host and guests cross the line, can we get scandalized? That’s literally the algorithmic jackpot from their perspective."

"I personally think Ranveer, Apoorva, Samay, et al. are actually victims caught in an endless cycle of provocation for their relevance and survival," Mittal further wrote, concluding by saying, "The real culprits are ‘Big Tech,’ who take cover under digital intermediary laws that allow them to flout all responsibility and accountability. Imagine a newspaper or a TV channel publishing the type of content that these platforms carry with total impunity."

Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark on Samay’s show

Ranveer Allahbadia, best known for his channel BeerBiceps, was a panelist on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent recently.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Allahbadia, who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube, asked a contestant during the latest episode, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology video

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology following a series of controversial and offensive remarks made on the show India’s Got Latent.

In the video captioned, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry,” Ranveer said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform—obviously not. I’m not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that kind of responsibility lightly. And family is the last thing that I would disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”