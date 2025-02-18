Supreme Court restricted YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Apoorva Mukhija from airing any show until they receive further notice

In Pic: Ranveer Allahbadia & Samay Raina

Listen to this article Supreme Court directs Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia to not air any content until further notice x 00:00

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent controversy is not going to die down soon, with new orders and updates coming every day. With multiple FIRs against Samay, Ranveer, and Apoorva Mukhija, the court has issued a new order against the popular content creators. The Supreme Court on Tuesday put out an order restricting YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, India’s Got Latent show host Samay Raina, and Apoorva Mukhija from airing any show until they receive further notice from the court itself.

The court issued this order after hearing a plea by Ranveer Allahbadia to club the FIRs filed against him across various states, including Maharashtra and Assam, over his not-so-decent question to a contestant on India’s Got Latent.

The top court rapped Ranveer Allahbadia over his remarks but also granted him protection from arrest in multiple FIRs over his alleged distasteful comments during the YouTube show.

Infuriated over Allahbadia’s comments, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh said, “...there is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on the YouTube show.” However, the top court granted him relief, agreeing to the submissions of senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the influencer, that he be protected from any coercive action. Moreover, he is receiving death threats, the advocate said.

Besides granting him protection from any coercive action in FIRs lodged in Mumbai and Guwahati, the bench also said no further FIRs shall be lodged against him for his comments during the YouTube show, India’s Got Latent.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark on Samay’s show

Ranveer Allahbadia, best known for his channel BeerBiceps, was a panelist on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent recently.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Allahbadia, who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube, asked a contestant during the latest episode, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology video

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology following a series of controversial and offensive remarks made on the show India’s Got Latent.

In the video captioned, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry,” Ranveer said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform—obviously not. I’m not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that kind of responsibility lightly. And family is the last thing that I would disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”