A group of bullies tried to pass demeaning comments on The Rebel Kid, and the video of the incident is all over the internet. In the clips that are going viral, Apoorva can be seen putting these bullies in their place.

The Rebel Kid

Listen to this article The Rebel Kid vs Delhi boys! Apoorva puts bullies in their place at college event x 00:00

Apoorva, aka The Rebel Kid, is one of the most popular content creators, with 2.4 million followers on her Instagram. Apoorva is loved by many. She often goes out to attend various events and posts YouTube vlogs whenever she has interesting stories to tell. Now, as she attended an Under 25 Summit at a college in Delhi yesterday, she faced something that was surely not pleasant. A group of bullies tried to pass demeaning comments on her, and the video of the incident is all over the internet. In the clips that are going viral, Apoorva can be seen putting these bullies in their place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rebel Kid vs Delhi Boys

Now, after the incident, The Rebel Kid has put out a vlog explaining what happened at the event in Delhi. She shared that she attended an event at an engineering college, and during the event, when she and her friend reached the stage, a group of 6-7 guys started shouting her ex's name. She confronted them and said, "Mein bhi Delhi se hoon, tu bahar mil."

In the vlog, she further shared that after this, she sat down, assuming it was over, but those guys did it again. That’s when she lost her cool and abused the guy. During the question-answer round, she tried to confront him and asked him to come on stage. After an aggressive confrontation, he came with six more boys, which completely spoiled the mood of the event.

Fans come out in support of Apoorva

As Apoorva shared this vlog, fans started reacting to it. One shared, "Girl, you ATE. You're setting an example for young women not to let men with fragile egos walk all over us. God, ILYSM."

"I hate the fact that everyone was just standing there (all the organizers/students/even your friend), and no one tried to stop him. You're brave! It takes courage... it's not easy," another one shared.

One user penned a long note and shared, "Watched this and had so many emotions… On one hand, there is deep sadness that this incredibly talented young woman had to face that alone on stage and how society collectively failed to intervene because that hater should have been removed from the place immediately. On the other hand, she inspires so much strength and confidence among us women to not let anyone walk over us. It really moved me when she said that she cries easily (girliepop, same) but then decided to stand up for herself. The absolute badass that she became when she started swearing at that bully was so empowering for me to witness. I have profound respect and admiration for this woman standing bold in her power, despite the weak, disappointing impotence of those around her. We love you, Apoorva."