This series marks the exciting debut of Apoorva, aka The Rebel Kid, alongside the talented Shray Rai Tiwari, in a captivating story that explores the journey of two very different individuals as they navigate love

Still from Baat Pakki

Listen to this article Here's where you can watch Apoorva aka The Rebel Kid's debut web show 'Baat Pakki' x 00:00

Baat Pakki, the web show everyone's talking about, is now live, with the first episode available for streaming on TTT’s YouTube channel. This series marks the exciting debut of Apoorva, aka The Rebel Kid, alongside the talented Shray Rai Tiwari, in a captivating story that explores the journey of two very different individuals as they navigate love, compromise, and celebration, all while blending modern digital life with traditional rituals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apoorva and Shray Tiwari to star together in Baat Pakki

Presented by TTT in association with Himalaya Wellness Company, Manyavar & Mohey, and supported by category partners Gillette and Philips Garment Steamers, Baat Pakki brings together an exceptional cast. Apoorva and Shray Rai Tiwari deliver standout performances in a narrative that feels both fresh and relatable. The music, composed by Akshay & IP, Charan, Tanishq Seth, and Shreya Gupta, adds a rich emotional layer to the story.

Apoorva on Baat Pakki

Baat Pakki offers a fresh canvas for The Rebel Kid to showcase her acting chops and connect with fans in an entirely new way. Commenting on her role, Apoorva (The Rebel Kid) said, “I’ve always believed in the power of authentic storytelling, and Baat Pakki feels like a celebration of everything we cherish about weddings in India but with a unique narrative. This being my first YouTube web show, I couldn’t have asked for a better platform or a more incredible team to bring this story to life and it has been an enriching experience. I’m thrilled that my fans will see a new side of me in this role. I have loved connecting with my audience through different media, across formats, and with this project, I am looking forward to bringing to them a new dimension of the Apoorva that they know.”

Who is Apoorva Mukhija?

Apoorva Mukhija, also known as "The Rebel Kid" on Instagram is a Gen Z social media personality and content creator. She's known for her humorous and straightforward content on Instagram. She had previously made a special appearance on the web series 'Who's you Gynac? starring Saba Azad.