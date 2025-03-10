On Monday, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani made a rare public appearance amid India's Got Latent controversy and spoke about his current state of mind

Ashish Chanchlani, a well-known content creator, has been keeping a low profile ever since he got embroiled in the 'India's Got Latent' controversy. On Monday, he made a rare public appearance. He was spotted by a paparazzo as he exited a building on his way to the gym.

Ashish Chanchlani gets papped

The creator was photographed while heading for a gym session as he resumed normal life in the midst of legal hassles. Ashish exchanged pleasantries with the photographers and engaged in a brief interaction. When the photographer inquired how he had been holding up, Chanchlani responded, “Idhar udhar ghoom ke… poora India tour karke haalat kharab ho gayi hai” (I am tired after traveling around the country).

Chanchlani, in return, asked the paparazzo how he was doing and then proceeded with his day. Ashish was seen wearing track pants paired with a white T-shirt and carrying his gym bag.

About Ashish Chanchlani's legal matter

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has been keeping a low profile ever since he got embroiled in legal cases pertaining to India's Got Latent and the controversial question asked by Ranveer Allahbadia. While Ashish did not get in trouble for any comment, cases were also filed against him for being a part of the panel on the show. Now, Chanchlani has broken his silence on the matter with an emotional video message for his fans.

A couple weeks back, Ashish took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself addressing his fans and followers. He began the video by admitting that he does not know what exactly he must say. He then said, "Lad lenge situation se. Dekha hai aise tough times. Ye bhi dekh lenge (Will fight through this situation. I have seen such tough time and will see through this as well," he said requesting fans to keep him and his family in their prayers.)

Ashish also asked fans to extend their support when he resumes work. "Kaam mera thoada idar udhar ho gaya hai. Jab bhi waapis aaunga support karna. (My work has been affected. Please support me whenever I resume work). We will work hard. I will work hard," he said.