Bajrang Dal protests against Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Indore, oppose open liquor, serving of meat

Bajrang Dal on Saturday carried out protests against the concert of actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, which is scheduled to be held today, on December 8, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Yash Bachani, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member, said that the Bajrang Dal could come out on the streets to protest against the concert and oppose serving meat and liquor.

"Bajrang Dal got information about a concert happening in the city where there would be open liquor and meat would be served. We have come here to inspect the same and to ensure whether there are arrangements being made for women's safety by the police administration. We are also alert about any Love Jihad incident happening here. We oppose the open liquor and serving of meat to protect the culture in the city. Bajrang Dal can come out on the streets to protest against the concert tomorrow. We will let you know about our decision," Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member Yash Bachani told reporters.

The members of Bajrang Dal were seen chanting slogans, "Jai Jai Shri Ram" and "Desh ka Bal, Bajrang Dal".

"This was Bajrang Dal's trailer today. We will show the whole film tomorrow," a Bajrang Dal member said.

Meanwhile, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Zone 2 said that Indore police consider the matter related to the law and order situation seriously.

"Indore police consider the matter of law and order situation, women's security and drug abuse seriously. We have not permitted serving alcohol and its consumption in the open here. We are taking everything into cognizance..." Amrendra Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2 told reporters.

Earlier, the state excise department cancelled the permit for serving liquor at Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's musical concert in the Kothrud area of Pune city.

The decision came after strong protests from the youth wing of the NCP party and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, along with some local residents and organisations, against serving liquor at the event.

Earlier, Diljit performed an energetic concert in Pune on Sunday, November 24, where Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur was also seen enjoying the live show.

The 'Dil-Luminati Tour' continues in other cities, including Chandigarh on December 14, and Guwahati on December 29.