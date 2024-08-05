Visuals aired on TV, local media, and social media platforms showed people ransacking Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence and taking away eatables

Kangana Ranaut, Sheikh Hasina Pic/Instagram, X

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut reacts after Sheikh Hasina flees Bangladesh: ‘No one is safe in Muslim countries’ x 00:00

Protests and incidents of vandalism were reported from the streets of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Monday, a day when its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation and left the country amidst weeks of student-led protests that escalated into violence. Visuals aired on TV, local media, and social media platforms showed people ransacking Hasina's official residence and taking away eatables. People were also seen storming into the parliament building and decamping with things.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and reacted to reports of Hasina landing in India. The BJP MP wrote on X, “ Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya? Well, it is evident why!!! No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunate whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya. Jai Shri Ram.”

Hasina landed at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on Monday. Several reports cited that she will be leaving for London soon.

It was reported that over 100 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured in the clashes that took place between police and the protesters on Sunday.

The students had been protesting against a 30 percent reservation in government jobs for relatives of freedom fighters who wrested independence for Bangladesh from Pakistan in a bloody civil war in 1971 in which, according to Dhaka officials, three million people were killed in the genocide by Pakistani troops and their supporters.

After the Supreme Court slashed the reservations to 5 percent, student leaders put the protests on hold, but the demonstrations flared up again because the students said the government ignored their call to release all their leaders, making the resignation of PM Hasina their primary demand.

(With inputs from Agencies)