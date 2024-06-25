Kangana Ranaut, who registered her first victory on a BJP ticket from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, took oath as a member of Parliament.

Kangana Ranaut Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut trolled for promoting upcoming film 'Emergency' outside Parliament: 'Mockery of democracy' x 00:00

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is being trolled on social media for promoting her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ outside the Parliament. In an interaction with the media Kangana was seen attacking the Opposition but also plugging in her movie’s release date. She said, "Those who are carrying the Constitution in Parliament and creating drama, their wrong deeds will be revealed on September 6. I had to face a lot of torture and difficulties during making of this film. This film is based on book written by Rajiv Gandhi and authentic material by their own family.”

VIDEO | "Those who are carrying the Constitution in Parliament and creating drama, their wrong deeds will be revealed on September 6. I had to face a lot of torture and difficulties during making of this film. This film is based on book written by Rajiv Gandhi and authentic… pic.twitter.com/AD8unBzCl4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens took to X and called out the actor for using her privilege as an MP to promote the film rather than speak on crucial matters. One user wrote, “Slipping in a movie promo while attacking an Opposition leader - this is talent.”

“People promoting their movies in Kapil Sharma show makes sense, but becoming an MP to promote a movie is next level,” added another.

One user commented, “This is what is mockery of democracy… she is out there to promote her film … poor Mandi janta.. you deserve better.”

Kangana Ranaut, who registered her first victory on a BJP ticket from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, took oath as a member of Parliament on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday.

Meanwhile, 'Emergency' is all set to release on September 6. Talking about the film, Kangana said in a statement, "I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth, essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints, it is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on 6th September 2024."

'Emergency', a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods, promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, 'Emergency' aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.

(With inputs from ANI)