Businessman Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira penned a deeply emotional note after the passing of her brother. She revealed that they had not spoken in 4 years due to a silly sibling fight

Businessman Sunjay Kapur tragically passed away on June 12 while playing polo in the UK. He reportedly suffered a heart attack during the match. He was just 53 years old. His last rites were held in New Delhi a few days later, with his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and their children Kiaan and Samaira in attendance. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also paid their respects.

Sunjay Kapur's sister pens emotional note

Now, Sunjay’s sister Mandira Kapur has penned a heartfelt and emotional tribute on Instagram, revealing that the two siblings had not spoken in the last four years.

Mandhira shared several childhood photos and wrote, “My brother and I may not have spoken for the last 4 years, a silly sibling squabble escalated to crazy levels due to egos and natural bullishness, however, that will never take back what we were and what we had. The phenomenal times we experienced, a privileged childhood of happiness with 2 wonderful parents, the secrets we would keep, the staying up late and sneaking out of the house even later, the stupid in-jokes that the 3 of us kept going for years, the hours of laughter we shared whilst others would stare at us in utter confusion. He always looked after me and my sister, a true big brother and a friend."

She expressed deep regret for not reconciling with him, “What happened towards the end has been both horrible and pointless, I will never have my moments with him again. We will never be us and it is devastating that we didn’t fix what had become broken and so now my heart is the same. I am sure he knew despite our recent estrangement that I loved him and in my soul I am sure he shared the same hope as I, that one day we would be as amazing as we were for the first 47 years. Of this I am sure and take some small comfort.

'I would give anything to see my bhaiya'

She added, "I miss my dear brother and to think I will never see him again in this life is a hard truth, I know he is now with Dad and one day we will all be together once more but it is not enough."

Mandhira concluded the post with a tearful farewell and a lesson to all to speak to their loved ones before it is too late. "To anyone and everyone who has fallen out with someone they love, be it family or friend, please learn from my story, life is fragile and delicate, each day is a gift, do not miss a day even an hour in some fickleness, you can never be assured that you will have the opportunity to repair the void and if you don’t, then that’s pretty much all that is left, coupled with regret. I would give anything to just see my bhaiya one last time and tell him how much I love him.

Sunjay Kapur’s last words revealed

Sunjay reportedly suffered a heart attack while playing polo in London. A new report in The Telegraph claims his last words were, “I’ve swallowed something,” leading witnesses to believe he may have inhaled an insect during the game.

Business consultant Suhel Seth told ANI that Sunjay was riding a horse and playing polo when he accidentally swallowed a bee. The bee reportedly got stuck in his throat, causing irritation and panic, which then triggered a heart attack. Despite efforts to revive him, Sunjay could not be saved.

While these details have been widely reported, his company Sona Comstar has not officially confirmed the cause of death in its public statement. An official confirmation is still awaited.