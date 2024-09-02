Chidimma Adetshina was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria on Saturday after a controversial nationality row. In August, she had decided to withdraw her participation following a controversy

Chidimma Adetshina's win as Miss Universe Nigeria has become a story of inspiration. The South African contestant had landed in a controversy over her nationality. It was also followed up by a government investigation. Adestshina was forced to withdraw from the beauty pageant following a wave of anti-foreigner sentiment even that she is born to a Nigerian father. It was alleged that her mother may have been involved in identity theft with claims emerging that she had assumed the identity of a South African woman. amid this, Chidimma was selected as a finalist in the South African Miss Universe pageant. However, her selection met her with xenophobic attacks.

Owing to the pressure from naysayers, Chidimma withdrew her participation. In an Instagram post talking about her decision to step back from the participation, she said that decision was made keeping in mind the "'safety and wellbeing of my family and I.''

However, a day after her decision to back out, she received an invite from the Miss Universe Nigeria organisers. They said she would be able to "represent her father's native land on the international stage".

In a moment of poetic justice, Chidimma was crowned the winner of the pageant on Saturday. She burst into tears as she got crowned Miss Universe Nigeria. "This crown is not just for beauty; it's a call for unity," the 23-year-old law student said in a long post on Instagram post her victory.

''What an incredible journey this has been. Standing here as Miss Universe Nigeria is a dream come true, and I am deeply honoured and humbled to wear this crown tonight...As I accept this honour, I want to share a vision that burns deeply within me, a vision of African unity and peaceful co-existence. Let's break down the barriers that divide us. Let's foster a continent where every African can move freely without prejudice, pursue their dreams, and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our great continent,'' she wrote on Instagram.

She further said, "Thank you all for your support and belief in me. I am excited for the journey ahead and for the opportunity to serve as Miss Universe Nigeria. Special thanks to my family who has stood by me through every challenge, every tear, and every victory, this is for you. Your love and support have been my foundation. Special thanks to my friends and fans all over the world, also special thanks to @silverbird for extending the invitation to participate. To my team, I say a very big thank you. May God bless Nigeria, may God bless Africa, and may God bless each and every one of you."

Ms Adetshina had previously told local media she was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a South African mother of Mozambican descent and grew up in Cape Town. South Africa grants citizenship by birth to anyone born in the country after 1995 to a South African parent or permanent resident.