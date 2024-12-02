Comedian Sumit Sourav had uploaded a five-minute long video roasting actor Ajay Devgn. However, he later deleted it. Days after deleting it, he met the star

Ajay Devgn and Sumit Sourav

Comedian Sumit Sourav had earlier posted a video where he roasted Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn for five minutes. He performed the segment for a live audience and later shared the clip on YouTube. The clip soon went viral with audience appreciating the roast. However, in a couple of days, the comedian pulled down the video and in a surprise turn posted a happy picture with Devgn on Instagram.

Sumit Sourav roasts Ajay Devgn

Even though Sumit Sourav deleted the video from his channel, the digital footprint it left still remains. The video is being circulated on X (formerly Twitter) with users sharing their thoughts on the same.

From Ajay Devgn's film choices to his choice of brand promotions Sumit made fun of everything in his Ajay Devgn roast segment.

Talking about Sumit's video, he had uploaded it on November 20 on his YouTube channel. However, in two days he pulled it down and informed his followers about the same on social media. "Thank you for showing so much love to the recent YT video. I am overwhelmed with the love you have shown! As many of you have reached out asking about the video, I would like to update you all that I have taken down the video. I will write more jokes and come up with a new video soon. Grateful for all the support".

Comedian Sumit meets Ajay Devgn

Four days back, Sumit shared a picture with Ajay and wrote, "@ajaydevgn Sir 🔥🔥🫡 Stay tuned 👀Never thought my work will take me to meet him."

Comedian Samay Raina who is known for his controversial and dark humour also met Devgn on the same day and posted pictures with him on his social media.

Reacting to the picture shared by Sumit Sourav, audiences who also watched the roast video expressed shock.

A user commented, "Biggest plot twist since Deewangee"

"ekdum se waqt badal diya, jazbaat badal diye," wrote a user.

"Yeh toh hona hi tha! The set is hilarious!" another person commented.

A user wrote, "Ajay Devgan sir ne video dekh li Shayad".

"Smile bta rhe h Ajay Devgan ne video nhi dekhe abhi tak," another person wrote.

A fan wrote, "Apologize video ka taiyari ho raha hai lagta hai"