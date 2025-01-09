Breaking News
'Shocking!' Deepika Padukone calls out L&T chairman's suggestion that employees should work on Sundays

Updated on: 09 January,2025 08:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Deepika Padukone has expressed shock over Larsen & Toubro chairman SN Subrahmanyan's comment that he wants employees to work on Sundays

Deepika Padukone has slammed L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan's comment that employees should work on Sundays too

Actress Deepika Padukone, a mental health advocate, has expressed shock over statements made by the chairman of Larsen & Toubro, suggesting that employees should work on Sundays. L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan made the comments during an employee interaction when he was asked why the multi-billion dollar conglomerate was still making its employees work on Saturdays. Deepika took to her Instagram to condemn his comment, with the hashtag #mentalhealthmatters.


What did SN Subrahmanyan say?


Subrahmanyan has come under fire for saying that employees must work 90 hours a week. In an undated video that has emerged on Reddit, he said that he regrets not being able to make his employees work on Sunday too. "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays," Subrahmanyan was heard saying.


He also went on to make a sexist observation, implying that it is only women who stay at home and men go to work. "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working."

How did Deepika react to his comments?

Deepika shared a post by journalist Faye Dsouza and wrote, "Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements #mentalhealthmatters.

The video has ignited debates online about work-life balance, workplace culture, and the expectations placed on employees in large corporations.

Deepika has been vocal about her own mental health struggles for years now. The Singham Again actress came out about her mental illness in 2015 and revealed that she battled depression a year before that and sought help. Her foundation, Live Love Laugh aims to help those struggling with their mental health.

