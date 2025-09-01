Dhanashree Verma opened up about her personal life during a vlog with Farah Khan, where she was asked about living alone post-separation. She added that they are still in touch, fondly recalling how Chahal used to call her maa

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma have been in the news ever since they opened up about their divorce. The influencer recently took a dig at him and revealed that they are in touch despite the separation. She spoke to Farah Khan about their dynamics.

Dhanashree Verma on bond with Yuzvendra Chahal

The vlog opened with Farah Khan praising the warmth of Dhanashree’s home. She then steered the conversation toward Dhanashree’s personal life and asked, “Is this the first time you’re living alone? First you were with your parents, then you married Yuzi and lived with him. Both of you had come to my party…" Dhanashree responded calmly and mentioned that things had now settled down between them. She went on to share an affectionate detail about their dynamic, “I am in touch with Yuzi also on messages. He used to call me maa, he is sweet only."

A few days back, Dhanashree opened up about going through emotional turmoil after her divorce with Yuzvendra and shared, "I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying.”

Dhanashree Verma in Rise and Fall

On the professional front, Dhanashree is gearing up for a new chapter. She will be seen as one of the contestants in Ashneer Grover’s upcoming reality show Rise & Fall, which premieres on Amazon MX Player on September 6, 2025.

There will be 16 celebrities in the show, and they will be staying in two different worlds. While some contestants will play as rulers and stay in a penthouse, the other contestants will play as workers and stay in the basement. In the latest promo of show, the dancer took a subtle dig at her ex-husband stating, “Queen ko star banne ki zarorat nahi hai aur waise bhi interviewers ki line lagi padi hai. Pent house mein jitne bhi sports channels hai na, maine bandh kar diye hai."